How Much RAM Do You Need For Gaming?

How much RAM you need for gaming very much depends on what games you want to play, and how you want to play them. If you're looking to play the latest AAA releases at the highest possible settings, then ensuring every component in your gaming PC is top-notch will help you do that; RAM included. However, if you want to play less-demanding, or indie games on lower settings, then you can get by with much less memory.



How Much RAM Do I Need For Gaming?

Although every gamer, and gaming PC has different needs for the types of games they play, there is a general rule of thumb about RAM which can apply to broad categories.

RAM has a relatively minor impact on gaming performance by itself. However, having too little will result in you not being able to play some games. If in doubt, check the minimum and recommended specifications for the games you're trying to play.

8GB : If you're looking to play older games, indie games, or those with less demanding specifications, 8GB is enough to get by. It'll have enough to run the operating system and background apps, and leave a few gigabytes of RAM leftover for the games.

16GB : For most gamers, especially those playing modern and AAA games, 16GB of RAM is the best bet for mid-range settings. It ensures you have enough to run the operating system, background apps, and your favorite games without any slow down or memory bottlenecks.

32GB : If you're playing the latest games at high settings, or want to do some video editing or transcoding when you aren't gaming, 32GB of RAM can make a big difference to your system's performance. There are some games, like Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) which now recommend 32GB of RAM for ideal settings.

64GB or more: Very few gamers will need this much RAM, but if you're streaming and gaming at high settings at the same time on a single PC, and have other high end components like a powerful processor, it might be worth upgrading to 64GB to ensure you don't run into any problems with low memory. It gives you the greatest future-proofing for upcoming AAA games, too.



Is 16GB RAM Enough for Gaming?

For most gamers, 16GB is more than enough. 16GB of RAM meets the minimum and recommended specs of every modern game, even the high-end ones. It won't necessarily be enough for peak performance in every game, but there isn't a game out there that will stop you playing with this much.

Indeed, for most games outside the top AAA releases of recent years, 16GB is double what's recommended.

Is 32GB RAM Overkill?

A few years ago, 32GB of RAM was overkill for gaming, any only really useful for video editing, or simultaneous gaming and streaming. However, modern gaming has much greater demands for high fidelity gaming. Some modern titles can only run their best if you have 32GB of RAM, so for high-end, AAA gaming systems, 32GB of RAM is perfect.