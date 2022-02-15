How Many Animal Crossing Villagers Are There?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives you a ton of options for customizing the look and feel of your island, right down to the characters who inhabit it. Although the maximum number of villagers who can live on your island at any one time is 10, there are over 400 recruitable villagers to choose from.

To help you decide who to invite to your island, this article breaks down the various animal species and personality types of each Animal Crossing villager.



How Many Villagers Are There in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

As of the Series 5 amiibo cards release, New Horizons now has a total of 412 villagers (excluding special villagers like Tom Nook, Isabelle, Blathers, and others). Although this may seem like an overwhelming number to choose from, there isn’t as much differentiation between villager personalities as you might think.

Each villager falls into a personality type which dictates how they interact with you and their fellow island inhabitants. There are four male personalities and four female personality types for a total of eight.

To increase your Friendship Points with villagers, try one or more of the following:

Greet a villager

Give them a gift (daily)

Complete questions

Mood conversations

Sell an item when asked to

Catch a flea off of a villager

For more information, check out this guide on how to recruit and dismiss villagers from your island.

Male Personalities

Cranky: Your first impressions of Cranky villagers may be negative, as these characters can be rude, bitter, and generally out-of-touch. However, they will soften up over time as you get closer to them and settle into a comfortable “old man” role. Fittingly, they get along best with other Cranky villagers and dislike Snooty and Smug characters.

Jock: The most common villager personality, Jocks are obsessed with all things sport. They like to brag about their workouts and tend to get confused easily. Jocks get on well with other Jocks, as well as Peppy, Sisterly, and Normal villagers, but are annoyed by Snooty, Lazy, and Cranky personalities.

Lazy: Relaxed and easygoing, Lazy villagers have a friendly disposition and are typically the easiest characters to befriend. They are liked by Peppy, Cranky, and other Lazy villagers, but generally don't approve of Snooty villagers or Jocks.

Smug: Best described as a mix of all personality types, Smug villagers are polite and sophisticated, but can be overly boastful or conceited. Unsurprisingly, they get along well with other Smug characters and approve of Peppy and Lazy villagers. However, they aren't the best fit with Cranky or Uchi personalities.



Female Personalities

Normal: The “neutral” personality of Animal Crossing, Normal villagers are kind but tend to not hold any strong opinions on most topics of conversation. They are the most common female personality type, get along well with Cranky and Snooty characters, and dislike their Lazy neighbors.

Peppy: Energetic and cheerful, Peppy villagers are real go-getters and function as the female equivalent of the Jock personality. Fittingly, they get along well with Jocks, as well as most other villager types. However, Snooty and Cranky characters aren't big fans.

Snooty: As their name implies, Snooty villagers hold themselves in high regard and can be abrasive and sarcastic toward others. But much like Cranky residents, Snooty characters will open up if you befriend them and even give you fashion tips. Surprisingly, Cranky villagers don't like them but they get along well with Smug characters and other Snooty individuals.

Uchi: Uchi means "Big Sister" in Japanese and these villagers are very caring individuals. However, they can also be a bit blunt or even rude. This is the rarest personality type in New Horizons, so count yourself lucky if you manage to recruit a "Big Sister" to your island. Uchi villagers get along well with most personality types (especially Peppy and Normal) but tend to draw the ire of Cranky residents.



How Many Animal Species Are There in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

There are 35 different villager animal species in New Horizons with most personality types represented within each category. This means if you have a Dog villager with a cranky personality (Butch) but would rather have one with a lazy disposition (Biskit), you can most likely find one.

Here’s the full list of villager animal species and the corresponding number of variants within each species:

