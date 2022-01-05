Gaming > Game Play How Long Is a Minecraft Day? What you need to know about the Minecraft day-night cycle By Robert Earl Wells III Published on January 5, 2022 Tweet Share Email Game Play Consoles & PCs Gaming Services Game Play & Streaming Mobile Gaming Ever wonder how long a day is in Minecraft? This article covers everything you need to know about the day-night cycle in Minecraft including tips for surviving the night. How Long Is a Full Minecraft Day and Night? An entire day in Minecraft lasts just 20 minutes in real-world time. According to the in-game clock, the day begins at 6 AM, and the sun reaches its peak at noon only five minutes later. You have about ten minutes of total daylight before the night starts to fall. How Long Does a Night Last in Minecraft? Nights in Minecraft last roughly seven minutes. At 10 minutes and 30 seconds into the day, you can use a bed to sleep in until morning. Midnight comes at the 15-minute mark, then the sun starts to rise a few minutes later. You get another few minutes of light before the new day begins. The Day and Night Cycle in Minecraft Here's a minute-by-minute break down the day-night cycle in Minecraft: Real-World Minutes Minecraft Time 0:00 Day begins 0:23 Sunrise ends 5:00 Noon 9:41 Sunset 10:28 Bedtime 10:52 Dusk 11:32 Night begins 15:00 Midnight 18:47 Sunrise 19:06 Dawn 19:30 Moon sets How to Survive the Night in Minecraft Your best bet is to build a house with a bed that you can sleep in at night. You can also wait out the night in a cave, but if you play for three in-game days straight (about an hour) without sleeping, powerful enemies called Phantoms will chase you at night. If you must explore the overworld at night, carry a couple of healing items with you at all times. Don't forget to craft a few torches with Coal and a Stick to light your way. To brew a Night Vision Potion in Minecraft, add a Nether Wart and a Golden Carrot to a Water Bottle. How Do I Tell Time in Minecraft? You can craft a Clock with 1 Redstone Dust and 4 Gold Ingots. To make Gold Ingots, build a Furnace and smelt 4 Gold Ore. Having a clock can come in handy when you're exploring underground and wondering if it's safe to resurface. Add the Clock to your hot bar to see the passing of day and night. Clocks do not work in the Nether or The End since time doesn't exist in those biomes. How Do I Change the Time of Day in Minecraft? If you enable cheats in your world's settings, you can set the exact time of day by entering the following Minecraft cheat command in the chat window: /time set 0 This command sets the in-game clock to dawn (00:00). For noon, replace zero with 6000. Dusk is 12,000, and night is 18,000. Play around with the numbers to change the time in increments. How Long Are 100 Days in Minecraft in Real Life? To determine the number of real-world days in 100 Minecraft days, multiply 100 by 20 to get the total number of minutes (2,000). Divide that by the number of minutes in a real day (1,440) to get your answer (1.39 days). You can use this formula to convert Minecraft days to real days: Real-life days = Minecraft days X 20 ÷ 1,440 To convert that number to hours, multiply it by the number of hours in a day (24) to get 33.36. Therefore, to play for 100 days and get the Passing of Time achievement, you must play for 33.26 hours. You can just find a safe spot and leave the game running for that long, but you'll probably unlock it pretty quickly just by playing the game. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit More from Lifewire How to Make a Compass in Minecraft Google Pixel 6 Review How Does Fitbit Track Sleep? Understanding the Sleep Stages Feature How to Change the Clock Brightness on Echo Dot How to Use the Tp (Teleport) Command in Minecraft How to Make a Potion of Luck in Minecraft How to Build a House in Minecraft How to Change the Snooze Time on an iPhone How Long Does a Laptop Battery Last? What is Minecraft? How Long to Expect Your EV Battery to Last (and How to Extend Its Life) How to Make a Night Vision Potion in Minecraft Minecraft Block Types 7 Days to Die Review Minecraft Review How to Make Sticks in Minecraft