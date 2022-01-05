How Long Is a Minecraft Day?

What you need to know about the Minecraft day-night cycle

By Robert Earl Wells III
Published on January 5, 2022

Ever wonder how long a day is in Minecraft? This article covers everything you need to know about the day-night cycle in Minecraft including tips for surviving the night.

How Long Is a Full Minecraft Day and Night?

An entire day in Minecraft lasts just 20 minutes in real-world time. According to the in-game clock, the day begins at 6 AM, and the sun reaches its peak at noon only five minutes later. You have about ten minutes of total daylight before the night starts to fall.

How Long Does a Night Last in Minecraft?

Nights in Minecraft last roughly seven minutes. At 10 minutes and 30 seconds into the day, you can use a bed to sleep in until morning. Midnight comes at the 15-minute mark, then the sun starts to rise a few minutes later. You get another few minutes of light before the new day begins.

The Day and Night Cycle in Minecraft

Here's a minute-by-minute break down the day-night cycle in Minecraft:

Real-World Minutes Minecraft Time 
0:00 Day begins
0:23 Sunrise ends
5:00 Noon
9:41 Sunset
10:28 Bedtime
10:52 Dusk
11:32 Night begins
15:00 Midnight
18:47 Sunrise
19:06 Dawn
19:30 Moon sets

How to Survive the Night in Minecraft

Your best bet is to build a house with a bed that you can sleep in at night. You can also wait out the night in a cave, but if you play for three in-game days straight (about an hour) without sleeping, powerful enemies called Phantoms will chase you at night. If you must explore the overworld at night, carry a couple of healing items with you at all times. Don't forget to craft a few torches with Coal and a Stick to light your way.

To brew a Night Vision Potion in Minecraft, add a Nether Wart and a Golden Carrot to a Water Bottle.

How Do I Tell Time in Minecraft?

You can craft a Clock with 1 Redstone Dust and 4 Gold Ingots. To make Gold Ingots, build a Furnace and smelt 4 Gold Ore. Having a clock can come in handy when you're exploring underground and wondering if it's safe to resurface. Add the Clock to your hot bar to see the passing of day and night.

Clocks do not work in the Nether or The End since time doesn't exist in those biomes.

How to make a Clock in a Crafting Table in Minecraft

How Do I Change the Time of Day in Minecraft?

If you enable cheats in your world's settings, you can set the exact time of day by entering the following Minecraft cheat command in the chat window: 

/time set 0

This command sets the in-game clock to dawn (00:00). For noon, replace zero with 6000. Dusk is 12,000, and night is 18,000. Play around with the numbers to change the time in increments.

How Long Are 100 Days in Minecraft in Real Life?

To determine the number of real-world days in 100 Minecraft days, multiply 100 by 20 to get the total number of minutes (2,000). Divide that by the number of minutes in a real day (1,440) to get your answer (1.39 days). You can use this formula to convert Minecraft days to real days:

  • Real-life days = Minecraft days X 20 ÷ 1,440

To convert that number to hours, multiply it by the number of hours in a day (24) to get 33.36. Therefore, to play for 100 days and get the Passing of Time achievement, you must play for 33.26 hours. You can just find a safe spot and leave the game running for that long, but you'll probably unlock it pretty quickly just by playing the game.

