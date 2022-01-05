How Long Is a Minecraft Day?

Real-World Minutes Minecraft Time 0:00 Day begins 0:23 Sunrise ends 5:00 Noon 9:41 Sunset 10:28 Bedtime 10:52 Dusk 11:32 Night begins 15:00 Midnight 18:47 Sunrise 19:06 Dawn 19:30 Moon sets

How to Survive the Night in Minecraft

Your best bet is to build a house with a bed that you can sleep in at night. You can also wait out the night in a cave, but if you play for three in-game days straight (about an hour) without sleeping, powerful enemies called Phantoms will chase you at night. If you must explore the overworld at night, carry a couple of healing items with you at all times. Don't forget to craft a few torches with Coal and a Stick to light your way.



To brew a Night Vision Potion in Minecraft, add a Nether Wart and a Golden Carrot to a Water Bottle.

How Do I Tell Time in Minecraft?

You can craft a Clock with 1 Redstone Dust and 4 Gold Ingots. To make Gold Ingots, build a Furnace and smelt 4 Gold Ore. Having a clock can come in handy when you're exploring underground and wondering if it's safe to resurface. Add the Clock to your hot bar to see the passing of day and night.



Clocks do not work in the Nether or The End since time doesn't exist in those biomes.

How Do I Change the Time of Day in Minecraft?

If you enable cheats in your world's settings, you can set the exact time of day by entering the following Minecraft cheat command in the chat window:

/time set 0



This command sets the in-game clock to dawn (00:00). For noon, replace zero with 6000. Dusk is 12,000, and night is 18,000. Play around with the numbers to change the time in increments.

How Long Are 100 Days in Minecraft in Real Life?

To determine the number of real-world days in 100 Minecraft days, multiply 100 by 20 to get the total number of minutes (2,000). Divide that by the number of minutes in a real day (1,440) to get your answer (1.39 days). You can use this formula to convert Minecraft days to real days:

Real-life days = Minecraft days X 20 ÷ 1,440

To convert that number to hours, multiply it by the number of hours in a day (24) to get 33.36. Therefore, to play for 100 days and get the Passing of Time achievement, you must play for 33.26 hours. You can just find a safe spot and leave the game running for that long, but you'll probably unlock it pretty quickly just by playing the game.

