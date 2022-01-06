How Long Do Wired Earbuds Last?

Wired earbuds are a great alternative to wireless earbuds, providing audio that's just as good, with a connection option that makes them compatible with a wide range of devices—not just those that support Bluetooth. If you're worried they won't last as long, though, you needn't. If you take good care of your wired earbuds, they can last for years at a time.

How Many Years Should Earbuds Last?

This depends on the quality of your earbuds, how much you use them, and how you treat them. If they cost you $10 and you use them roughly everyday, you might find that the cable frays, or an earbud stops working after just six months. However, if you spend upwards of $50 on some of the best wired earbuds, and you look after them, they could last as long as five years.

There's nothing about a pair of earbuds that should break over time, but they will become worn with repeat usage, especially if you bend the cable a lot, expose them to harsh environments, or don't pack them away in a protective case when travelling.



How Do You Make Wired Earbuds Last Longer?

If your earbuds break soon after buying them, then chances are you were sold a faulty pair and you should immediately return them. That said, you can make any pair of wired earbuds last longer by taking good care of them.

Here are some tips to improve the long-term health of your earbuds:

When removing them from a device, pull them out by the plastic header, not the cable. This prevents stress on the cable connectors.

place them in a protective case when not using them.

Don't use them in wet conditions, especially if they don't have any weather resistance. Avoid wearing them during extremely strenuous exercise where you will perspire heavily.

Don't listen to the highest volumes often or for long periods, as this can damage the driver.

You can also make it more likely your earbuds will last longer by purchasing a good pair of wired earbuds in the first place. Check reviews for notes on durability if that's particularly important to you.



Are Wired Earbuds Worth It?

Wired earbuds are vastly cheaper than their wireless counterparts. Apple's earbuds (branded as EarPods) are just $19, but they offer excellent sound. They're not quite as good as a pair of AirPods (Apple's wireless headphones), but they cost over $100 less, so if you don't need wireless capabilities, wired earbuds are absolutely worth it.



How Long Should Apple Wired EarPods Last?

As with all wired earbuds, how long Apple EarPods last will depend on how much you use them and how well you treat them. That said, anecdotal accounts suggest that average use will see a pair of EarPods start to fail after a year. With greater care, you may make them last a bit longer.