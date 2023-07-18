How Discord's Parental Controls Can Keep Kids Safe

The Discord messaging app is now letting parents control their kids' activities.

The Family Center has an activity dashboard and a weekly email report.

But some experts say the new controls don’t go far enough.

Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

Discord is getting parental controls, and experts say you should waste no time setting them up.

The messaging app hosts teenagers and gamers. However the increasing popularity of Discord has led to fears that it could attract child predators.

“As a very popular messaging app, Discord attracts many different types of users with diverse interests, including both positive and negative elements,” Josh Amishav, the CEO of the cybersecurity firm Breachsense, told Lifewire in an email interview. “The large user base combined with the open nature of the platform creates opportunities for exposure to inappropriate content as well as for child predators. It's crucial for parents to be aware of these risks and leverage parental control features to help shield them from harmful content.”

More Protection for Discord

MoMo Productions / Getty Images

Discord’s Family Center is meant to be a way to help parents and guardians monitor their child’s activity on the app. The new feature includes an activity dashboard and a weekly email report. The dashboard shows the number of users the child has called or messaged, the number of friends they’ve added, and how many servers the child is a member of. However, the dashboard will not reveal the content of the child user's messages.

“Family Center provides parents with what they need to help guide their teen's use of Discord without being too invasive,” Larry Magid, the CEO of ConnectSafely.org, said in a statement on Discord’s website. “It's like the physical world where you know who your kids are hanging out with and where they're going but not listening in on their conversations or micromanaging their relationships. Tools like Family Center can help parents help their teens develop the habits and critical thinking skills that apply not only to Discord but all of life."

Discord poses unique challenges when it comes to children's safety, parenting expert Kimberly King said in an email. She noted that, unlike traditional social media platforms, Discord's user base is diverse, with numerous unmoderated servers and communities.

It's crucial for parents to be aware of these risks and leverage parental control features to help shield them from harmful content.

“This lack of centralized moderation means that children can inadvertently find themselves in environments that may expose them to explicit content, cyberbullying, or interactions with malicious individuals,” she added. “Additionally, Discord allows users to create private chat rooms, making it easier for strangers ( predators) to initiate conversations with unsuspecting children.”

Discord relies heavily on server moderators to enforce community rules, IEEE Senior Member Kayne McGladrey said via email. This moderation is done on a server-by-server basis.

“In practice, this enables smaller private servers to feature far more informal conversations and rules than a public community server – it's possible that kids can see hateful content, such as racism or cyber-bullying, happen on these types of servers where the moderators are less engaged,” McGladrey added.

Keeping Your Kids Safe

While Family Center is a step in the right direction, the Discord changes need to go further, Shelley Delayne, the chief mom for Pinwheel, the maker of a smartphone for kids, said in an email. While parents can now see who their kid has added and messaged, they cannot see the contents of messages.

“One contributing factor to unsafe situations is that kids don't always know when something is dangerous until it is too late,” she added. “Groomers and extortionists excel at making a kid think they truly are friends.”

The default Discord settings can be unsafe for minors, Delayne said. For example, by default, whenever your teen is on a server, anyone on that server can send them a DM. Kids can still change settings the parent has set, even if they set them up for the 'safest' scenario, so again, child safety largely relies on voluntary compliance from kids.

“Many kids join Discord to talk to an approved group, which is no more risky than any other group chat,” she added. “However, there are no locks on any doors and nothing to keep a kid in a "safe" room except for them voluntarily doing so. There aren't kid-friendly signs on the 'doors' to help guide kids to what is safe and not safe.”











