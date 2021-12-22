News > Phones Honor Teases Its First Foldable Smartphone, the Magic V The exact launch date has yet to be announced By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 22, 2021 12:42PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Chinese phone brand Honor has teased the release of its first foldable smartphone, the Magic V, slated to be the company’s next flagship product. The initial image was released on the company’s official Twitter account. However, other than showing off the phone’s hinge, details are scarce. An official release date hasn’t been announced yet, but their Weibo account seems to point to sometime soon. Carlo A/Getty Images Information on the Magic V's form is vague, but Korean tech website The Elec mentions Honor's foldable smartphone may have an 8.03-inch inner screen with a 6.45-inch cover screen. The device is slated to be made with ultra-thin glass, provided by electronic components producer BOE Technology Group. This form factor is similar to that of the Huawei Mate X2, which, as it turns out, is Honor's former parent company. However, Huawei is barred from doing business in the United States, and it's this distinction that gives Honor a unique edge. Because it still has access to the Android license, the Magic V is slated to come with Google Mobile Service and be pre-installed with Google apps, just like the Honor 50. The Honor 50, the company's current flagship phone, comes with a 4300 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which may point to the direction Honor will take with this new device. Honor is joining an ever-increasing list of tech companies venturing to create their own foldable phone. Even Google appears to be getting into foldable smartphones as the company recently filed a patent for flexible screens. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit