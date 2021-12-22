Honor Teases Its First Foldable Smartphone, the Magic V

Chinese phone brand Honor has teased the release of its first foldable smartphone, the Magic V, slated to be the company’s next flagship product.

The initial image was released on the company’s official Twitter account. However, other than showing off the phone’s hinge, details are scarce. An official release date hasn’t been announced yet, but their Weibo account seems to point to sometime soon.

Carlo A/Getty Images

Information on the Magic V's form is vague, but Korean tech website The Elec mentions Honor's foldable smartphone may have an 8.03-inch inner screen with a 6.45-inch cover screen. The device is slated to be made with ultra-thin glass, provided by electronic components producer BOE Technology Group.

This form factor is similar to that of the Huawei Mate X2, which, as it turns out, is Honor's former parent company. However, Huawei is barred from doing business in the United States, and it's this distinction that gives Honor a unique edge.

Because it still has access to the Android license, the Magic V is slated to come with Google Mobile Service and be pre-installed with Google apps, just like the Honor 50.

The Honor 50, the company's current flagship phone, comes with a 4300 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which may point to the direction Honor will take with this new device.

Honor is joining an ever-increasing list of tech companies venturing to create their own foldable phone. Even Google appears to be getting into foldable smartphones as the company recently filed a patent for flexible screens.