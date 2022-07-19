What to Know Remove a tagged photo: Profile > Tagged Photos > the image to untag > your name > Remove Me from Post .

> > the image to untag > your name > . Remove multiple tagged photo: Profile > Settings > Settings > Privacy > Posts > Manually Approve Tags > Edit > Choose images > tap Remove .

> > Choose images > tap . Limit who can tag you: Profile > Settings > Settings > Privacy > Posts > changing to Allow from people you follow or no one.

This article teaches you how to hide your tagged photos on Instagram. It looks at hiding tagged photos on an individual basis as well as how to stop people automatically tagging you in photos.



How to Hide a Tagged Photo

If someone has tagged you in a photo on Instagram and you don't wish to be included, it's possible to untag yourself. Here's what to do.



The process is slightly different if you want to hide your Instagram photos by making them private.

On Instagram, tap your profile icon. Tap Tagged Photos. Tap the image you wish to untag yourself from. Tap the picture, and then tap your name that is shown on the image. Tap the person icon in the left hand corner if you can't find the tag. Tap Remove Me from Post. Alternatively, tap Hide From My Profile to remove the photo from your profile's tagged images. The image will no longer be connected to your account.

Hide Multiple Tagged Photos

If you want to untag yourself from photos en masse, it's possible to do so through a different route than above. Here's how to hide multiple tagged photos at once.

Tap on your profile picture. Tap Settings. Tap Settings. Tap Privacy. Tap Posts. Tap Manually approve tags. Tap Edit next to Tagged posts. Tap each photo you wish to hide or remove the tag from. Tap either Hide or Remove. Hide will hide the image from your profile but doesn't remove you from the image, while Remove will do both.

How to Change Who Can Tag You in Instagram Photos

Available through a similar method as above, it's possible to change who can tag you on photos on Instagram. Here's how to do so.

On Instagram, tap your profile picture. Tap Settings. Tap Settings. Tap Privacy. Tap Posts. Change who can tag you under Allow tags from. It's possible to choose between allowing anyone to tag you, only people you follow, or no one.

How to Unhide an Image

If you change your mind about hiding an image, you can return it to your profile by following these steps.

Find the picture you wish to show on your profile again. Tap Post Options. Tap Show on my Profile to restore it.

Who Can See the Photos I’m Tagged In?

Anyone who views your profile can also check the photos in which you've been tagged by tapping the Tagged Photos icon. The only way to limit this is to either make your profile private so only people that you manually accept to follow you can see them or by hiding or untagging photos that feature you.



If you allow anyone to tag you, you may find yourself tagged in images by people you don't know such as spam accounts promoting a product. Alternatively, some have even used the facility to be abusive or harassing. That's why it is important to control who can tag you in images and check your settings regularly.