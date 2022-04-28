How to Hide the Red Dot on Apple Watch

What to Know To clear temporarily: Swipe down to open Notifications , and then scroll up and tap Clear All .

In this article, you'll learn how to turn off the notification indicator on an Apple Watch, which appears as a red dot at the top of the display. Instructions apply to all versions of the Apple Watch and watchOS.



How Do I Hide the Red Dot on My Apple Watch?

One way to clear the red dot from your Apple Watch is to open the Notification Center on your iPhone, but it's possible to hide it directly from your wrist. Follow these instructions to temporarily turn off the notifications indicator on your Apple Watch:

Swipe down from the top of your watch face to open the Notifications page. You can open the Notifications Center from any screen by tapping and holding near the top of the display and then dragging down. If needed, swipe down to reach the top of this screen. You can also use the Digital Crown to scroll. Select Clear All. When you return to the watch face by pressing the Digital Crown, the red dot will be gone.

Turn Off Notifications on Apple Watch via the iPhone's Watch App

You can also turn off the feature completely if you don't like seeing the red dot at all. When you follow these steps, you'll still receive notifications on your Apple Watch, but you won't see the indicator.

On the iPhone paired with your Apple Watch, open the Watch app. Select Notifications. Tap the switch next to Notifications Indicator to turn the feature off. You'll still get a vibration or a tone when notifications come in (depending on whether you've silenced your Apple Watch), but you won't have the constant reminder at the top of the watch face.

What Does the Red Dot on Apple Watch Mean?

The red dot on an Apple Watch screen appears when you have unread notifications and the Notification Indicator setting in the Watch app is active. It's there in case you miss a tone or a vibration and want a visual reminder that you've received a text message or other alert.