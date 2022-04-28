Smart & Connected Life > Smart Watches & Wearables How to Hide the Red Dot on Apple Watch Clear your notifications, or turn it off completely in the Watch app By Evan Killham Evan Killham Twitter Writer University of Nebraska Evan Killham has been writing about tech and pop culture since 2008. His work has appeared in publications that include Fandom, VentureBeat, and ScreenRant. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 28, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart Watches & Wearables Eco Tech Electric Vehicles Working From Home Headphones & Ear Buds Smart Home Smart Watches & Wearables Travel Tech Connected Car Tech iPods & MP3 Players What to Know To clear temporarily: Swipe down to open Notifications, and then scroll up and tap Clear All.To deactivate: Watch app on iPhone > Notifications > switch Notifications Indicator off.The red dot appears when you have an unread notification on your Apple Watch. In this article, you'll learn how to turn off the notification indicator on an Apple Watch, which appears as a red dot at the top of the display. Instructions apply to all versions of the Apple Watch and watchOS. How Do I Hide the Red Dot on My Apple Watch? One way to clear the red dot from your Apple Watch is to open the Notification Center on your iPhone, but it's possible to hide it directly from your wrist. Follow these instructions to temporarily turn off the notifications indicator on your Apple Watch: Swipe down from the top of your watch face to open the Notifications page. You can open the Notifications Center from any screen by tapping and holding near the top of the display and then dragging down. If needed, swipe down to reach the top of this screen. You can also use the Digital Crown to scroll. Select Clear All. When you return to the watch face by pressing the Digital Crown, the red dot will be gone. Turn Off Notifications on Apple Watch via the iPhone's Watch App You can also turn off the feature completely if you don't like seeing the red dot at all. When you follow these steps, you'll still receive notifications on your Apple Watch, but you won't see the indicator. On the iPhone paired with your Apple Watch, open the Watch app. Select Notifications. Tap the switch next to Notifications Indicator to turn the feature off. You'll still get a vibration or a tone when notifications come in (depending on whether you've silenced your Apple Watch), but you won't have the constant reminder at the top of the watch face. What Does the Red Dot on Apple Watch Mean? The red dot on an Apple Watch screen appears when you have unread notifications and the Notification Indicator setting in the Watch app is active. It's there in case you miss a tone or a vibration and want a visual reminder that you've received a text message or other alert. FAQ How do I turn off the notification sound on an Apple Watch? To silence your Apple Watch but still receive notifications, first, swipe up from the bottom of the display to open the Control Center. Then, tap the image that looks like a bell with a line through it to turn on Silent Mode. Alternatively, open the Watch app on the iPhone you've synced to your watch and go to Sounds & Haptics and tap the switch next to Silent Mode. What is notification grouping on the Apple Watch? Notification grouping is a setting available for certain apps. When it's active, your Notification Center will combine all of the alerts from that app in a single window instead of listing each of them individually. To turn it on, open the Watch app, and then go to Notifications and select an app. If grouping is available, you can turn it on and adjust it at the bottom of the screen. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit