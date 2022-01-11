What to Know When making a post, on the screen where you can write a caption, tap Advanced Settings > Hide like and view count on this post .

> . To hide likes on posts you've already made, tap the three dots > Hide like count .

> . To hide likes on other people's posts, go to Profile > Menu > Settings > Privacy > Posts > Hide Like and View Counts.

This article explains how to hide likes on Instagram. The instructions apply to the mobile app for iOS and Android.



Can You Hide Like Counts on Instagram?

Instagram allows users to hide likes for your posts and other people's posts. You can hide your own likes before or after you share your posts. Hiding likes and notifications on Instagram means fewer distractions, so you can focus on the quality of your posts rather than obsessing over who liked them.

You'll still receive notifications when someone likes your posts, so you might also want to turn off Instagram notifications. If you set up a professional Instagram account, you'll also still see when someone shares your posts.



How Do I Turn Off Likes on Instagram?

Follow these steps to hide likes on a post before you share it on Instagram:



Right before you make a post on Instagram, on the screen where you can write a caption, tap Advanced Settings. Tap Hide like and view count on this post, then go back and complete your post. The likes and views will not be visible to you or anyone else. If you don't see the option to hide likes, update Instagram and restart the app.

How to Hide Likes on Posts Retroactively

You can also hide likes on posts you've already made:

Tap the three dots in the upper-right of the post.

Tap Hide like count. You should then see a confirmation message.

How to Hide Likes on Other Accounts

If you don't want to see likes and views on other people's posts, follow these steps:

