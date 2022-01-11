Social Media > Instagram How to Hide Likes on Instagram How to turn off like count on Instagram By Robert Earl Wells III Published on January 11, 2022 Tweet Share Email Instagram The Ultimate Guide to Instagram What to Know When making a post, on the screen where you can write a caption, tap Advanced Settings > Hide like and view count on this post.To hide likes on posts you've already made, tap the three dots > Hide like count.To hide likes on other people's posts, go to Profile > Menu > Settings > Privacy > Posts > Hide Like and View Counts. This article explains how to hide likes on Instagram. The instructions apply to the mobile app for iOS and Android. Can You Hide Like Counts on Instagram? Instagram allows users to hide likes for your posts and other people's posts. You can hide your own likes before or after you share your posts. Hiding likes and notifications on Instagram means fewer distractions, so you can focus on the quality of your posts rather than obsessing over who liked them. You'll still receive notifications when someone likes your posts, so you might also want to turn off Instagram notifications. If you set up a professional Instagram account, you'll also still see when someone shares your posts. How Do I Turn Off Likes on Instagram? Follow these steps to hide likes on a post before you share it on Instagram: Right before you make a post on Instagram, on the screen where you can write a caption, tap Advanced Settings. Tap Hide like and view count on this post, then go back and complete your post. The likes and views will not be visible to you or anyone else. If you don't see the option to hide likes, update Instagram and restart the app. How to Hide Likes on Posts Retroactively You can also hide likes on posts you've already made: Tap the three dots in the upper-right of the post. Tap Hide like count. You should then see a confirmation message. How to Hide Likes on Other Accounts If you don't want to see likes and views on other people's posts, follow these steps: Tap your Profile icon. Tap Menu (the three horizontal lines). Tap Settings. Tap Privacy. Tap Posts. Tap Hide Like and View Counts. If you change your mind, you can unhide likes the same way you hid them in the first place. Go back to your Privacy settings or go to a post and tap the three dots > Unhide Like Count. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit