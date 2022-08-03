Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS How to Hide IP Address on iPhone We'll show you several ways to stop website trackers from tracking your iPhone By Sam Costello Sam Costello Facebook Twitter Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email iPhone & iOS Switching from Android What to Know Hide your IP address in Safari: Settings > Safari > Hide IP Address > tap preferred option.Use iCloud Private Relay: Settings > [your name] > iCloud > Private Relay > move slider to on/green.Other options for hiding your IP address include using a VPN and using an ad blocker. This article explains how to use the built-in tools to hide your IP address on iPhone and what happens when you do that. How to Hide Your IP Address on iPhone in Safari The iPhone gives you a number of free, built-in tools to hide your iPhone's IP address from websites, ad trackers, and other parties looking for your data. Your IP, or Internet Protocol, address is a unique address assigned to your iPhone when it's online that can be used to track your activity, build a profile of you, and target ads or sell data. One of the most important places to hide your IP address is the Safari web browser. That's where the vast majority of parties that want to track your IP will try to access it. Follow these steps to hide your IP in Apple's pre-installed Safari browser: Tap Settings. Tap Safari. Tap Hide IP Address. On this screen, you have two options: Trackers and Websites: This blocks advertising technology that follows you across many different websites, plus the websites you visit directly, from tracking your IP.Trackers Only: This blocks only advertising trackers, but lets websites see your IP. You might need this if a website requires that you be in a certain country to access it (your IP can be used to determine what country you're in) or if you have work websites that are configured to specifically work with your IP. Tap the option you prefer and your IP will be hidden in Safari. How to Hide Your IP Address on iPhone Using iCloud Private Relay While Safari is how trackers track your IP, it's not the only way. Advertising trackers can be inserted invisibly into emails sent to you. Apps can do all kinds of tracking, including your IP, to help create user profiles that are sold to target ads (App Tracking Transparency can help with this). So, if you're really serious about hiding your IP and maintaining your privacy, you need to take another step. Apple's iCloud Private Relay is similar to a VPN (Virtual Private Network) and can hide your IP address. It's included with all paid iCloud+ plans (which start as low as US$0.99/month). When iCloud Private Relay is enabled on your iPhone, your IP address is hidden from everyone—even Apple! To enable iCloud Private Relay, first make sure you have iCloud+ and then follow these steps: Tap Settings. Tap [your name]. Tap iCloud. Tap Private Relay. Move the Private Relay slider to on/green. Tap IP Address Location. This lets you control how your iPhone appears to trackers and websites. This is important if you need to be in a certain country and/or time zone to use certain sites or programs. Tap either Maintain general location or Use country and time zone. Blocking your IP is a useful privacy measure that usually won't cause you problems. However, there are some situations in which you need your IP to be detected. For instance, if you subscribe to a streaming service that offers different content in different countries, the service may use your IP to determine what country you're in. If it can't do that, it may block your access. Some work programs and tools also rely on seeing that you're connected to an internal company-owned IP. In those cases, you may need to disable your IP address blockers. Other Ways to Hide Your IP Address on iPhone The two methods mentioned so far are easy and powerful ways to hide your IP address on your iPhone, but they're not the only options. Some other options to consider include: Mail Privacy Protection: This feature built into iOS 15 and up blocks ad trackers that are invisibly embedded in emails. Enable it by going to Settings > Mail > Privacy Protection > move Protect Mail Activity slider to on/green. Hide IP in Cellular Settings: You can block ad trackers in both Mail and Safari with just one setting. Go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options > move the Limit IP Address Tracking slider to on/green. VPN: When you connect to the internet using a VPN, all of the data you send and receive is routed through a highly secure VPN connection. This hides your IP. As mentioned above, iCloud Private Relay is similar to a VPN, but you can also subscribe to paid VPN services, too. Ad Blockers: If you're most concerned about hiding your IP address from ad trackers, the tips about Safari and Mail above will help a lot. If you want to go one step further, install a third-party ad blocker app. Make sure the one you pick can block trackers. FAQ How do I change the IP address on your iPhone? To change the IP address on your iPhone, go to Settings > Wi-Fi and tap the Information (i) icon next to the network name. Tap Renew Lease > Renew Lease (to confirm). Renewing the lease may reset your router's DHCP. How do I find the IP address on an iPhone? Go to Settings > Wi-Fi and tap the Information (i) icon next to the network name. Under IPv4 Address, you can view your IP address. If you want to manually change it here, tap Configure IP and enter a new address. How do I find the MAC address on an iPhone? Your iPhone's MAC address is referred to as a Wi-Fi Address. To find the MAC address on an iPhone, go to Settings > General > About > Wi-Fi Address. You'll see it listed to the right.