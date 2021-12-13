How to Hide and Unhide a Slide in PowerPoint

What to Know When creating a presentation, use Normal or Slide Sorter view. Right-click a slide and select Hide Slide/Unhide the slide.

This article explains how to hide and unhide slides in Microsoft PowerPoint.



How to Hide a Slide in PowerPoint

You can hide a slide as you’re building or reviewing your presentation. The process is the same for PowerPoint on Windows and on a Mac.

Go to the View tab and select either Normal or Slide Sorter in the ribbon. Right-click the slide and choose Hide Slide which marks the option. You can also select more than one slide at a time and hide them all at once.



When you hide a slide in PowerPoint on Windows, the slide number has a slash through it. Here, you can see slides 10, 11, and 12 are hidden.



When you hide a slide in PowerPoint on a Mac, the slide displays a circle with a line through it. Again, you can see slides 10 through 12 are hidden.



Show a Hidden Slide During a Presentation

You can present a hidden slide during your presentation easily and then resume your slideshow as normal. Although you have a couple of ways to do it, the options differ slightly in PowerPoint on Windows versus Mac.



Show a Hidden Slide on Windows

To show a hidden slide in PowerPoint on Windows, you’ll display all slides in the presentation as thumbnails and then choose the hidden slide.

If you have your slideshow in full view, right-click the current slide and select Show All Slides. Your audience will not see you perform this action. They’ll merely see the hidden slide when you select it as described below.

If you’re using Presenter View, either right-click the slide and pick Show All Slides or click the Show All Slides icon on the bottom left of the screen.



Once you see your slides as thumbnails using one of the above actions, just select the hidden slide to present it.



Show a Hidden Slide on a Mac

There are two ways to display a hidden slide during a presentation in PowerPoint on a Mac. The option you use depends on if you’re presenting the slideshow in full screen on all monitors or if you’re using Presenter View.

If you have your slideshow in full view, press H on your keyboard when you arrive at the slide before the hidden slide.

If you’re using Presenter View, click the hidden slide in the navigation pane at the bottom of the screen.



Unhide a Slide

To unhide a slide while working on your presentation, use Normal or Slide Sorter view. Right-click the slide and select Hide Slide to unmark the option.



You can hide certain slides at any time. Or you can hide slides depending on the audience at the time, such a presentation for different departments in your company. Either way, this is a handy PowerPoint feature to keep in mind.

