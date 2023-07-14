13 Hidden iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Features (2023)

While some new software features inevitably grab the headlines (hello, StandBy , and NameDrop), there are plenty of terrific, lesser-known features to discover in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 . This article looks at 13 of the best-hidden features to make you a power user.

01 of 13 Autofill Verification Codes from Email screenshot Apple Inc. The world rejoiced when Apple added the ability to autofill verification codes sent by text message. And that worked great for texted verification codes, but many systems also use email—which couldn't autofill. That changes in iOS 17. The same intelligence that can scan your texts and find a verification code now works in email, too. Say goodbye to one more annoying step in maintaining good security.

02 of 13 Live Voicemail Transcription on Lockscreen screenshot Apple Inc. Screening calls get much, much better in iOS 17. Now, when you send a call to voicemail (tap Voicemail) and someone starts leaving a message, your iPhone can show a live transcript of the message on your lock screen. Is the message not important? Skip it and call back later. But, if the message turns out to be important, tap Accept from the lock screen to break in and start talking to the caller. You can turn this feature on and off at Settings > Phone > Live Voicemail.

03 of 13 Automatically Delete Email and Text Verification Codes Those verification emails and texts mentioned earlier are good for security, but you either have to spend time banging away on the delete key or leave junk cluttering your apps. In iOS 17, keeping a tidy device becomes easier with automatic deletion of email and text verification codes once they've been used. Find it in Settings > Passwords > Password Options > move Clean Up Automatically to on/green.

04 of 13 Create Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music screenshot Apple Inc. Sure, sharing an Apple Music playlist with friends and family is good, but iOS 17 improves things by letting you create playlists in collaboration with others. This will make putting together party or road trip playlists a snap, giving everyone a chance to get their favorite song into the mix.

05 of 13 Another way that iOS 17 makes keeping your accounts secure is a better way to share passwords and passkeys with your trusted contacts. Now you can create multiple contact groups and share passwords with that group using iCloud Keychain. This could be handy for sharing one set of passwords with your partner and kids while sharing different passwords with coworkers. To set up and share passwords, go to Settings > Passwords > Get Started in the Family Passwords section > follow the onscreen prompts to create a group and share passwords.

06 of 13 Use FaceTime on Apple TV with iPhone Apple Inc. Turning your Apple TV from a passive streaming device into a communications hub for FaceTime video calls seems like a no-brainer. Apple hasn't added a camera to the Apple TV yet, but it does the next best thing by letting an iPhone work as a FaceTime camera for the Apple TV in iOS 17. You can connect your iPhone to your Apple TV, prop the iPhone near your TV, and get a fullscreen FaceTime call in the comfort of your living room.

07 of 13 Listen to Webpages in Safari Have a long article you're interested in but can't read the article right now? You could save it to your Reading List, but iOS 17 gives you another option. If you prefer to hear an audio version of the article, Safari can read the article to you with the new Listen to Page feature. Try this out by opening a lengthy article in Safari > Aa in the address bar > Listen in Page.

08 of 13 Video Voicemail for FaceTime Calls screenshot Apple Inc. FaceTime calls changed how people communicate by letting us see the people we talk to, but they didn't change the traditional, audio-only voicemail until iOS 17. In iOS 17, if you call someone using FaceTime and they don't answer, you can leave a video voicemail for a more personal message.

09 of 13 Lock Private Browsing with Face ID and Touch ID Private Browsing is a little more secure in iOS 17 thanks to the addition of biometric authentication. In the past, anyone who could unlock your iPhone or iPad could access any Private Browsing windows you had open. Not anymore. Now, locking your device also automatically locks Private Browsing windows, and they can only be unlocked by Face ID or Touch ID (depending on which your device offers). You can toggle this feature on and off in Settings > Safari > Require Face ID to Unlock Private Browsing.

10 of 13 Use Offline Maps in Apple Maps screenshot Apple Inc. While you used to need to be connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular data network in order to use Apple Maps, iOS 17 adds support for offline maps (Google Maps has offered this for years, so Apple is catching up). Now you can download map data (provided by Apple or by third parties) and use it without an internet connection (particularly useful in rural areas with poor network coverage). Check out the feature in Apple Maps > user profile icon > Offline Maps.

11 of 13 Smart Shopping List Organization in Reminders Have you ever wanted grocery shopping apps to make your life easier by grouping together items from your list that are shelved in the same aisle? The Reminders app now tries to do that. After indicating that a list is a Grocery list, Reminders will automatically group similar items together. For instance, add apples, celery, and cabbage to a list and Reminders groups them into a Produce category. Create your list in Reminders > + > ... > Show List Info > List Type > Groceries.

12 of 13 Find a Lost Apple Watch with Control Center Not sure where you left your Apple Watch? In iOS 17, you can use Control Center on your iPhone to trigger your Apple Watch to play a sound that makes it easier to find. Find My can perform a similar task, but adding this feature to Control Center saves a few taps when searching for your Watch. Use the feature by going to Settings > Control Center > + next to Ping My Watch > open Control Center > watch icon.