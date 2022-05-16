News > Computers Headwolf Releases New Affordable Android Tablets HPad 1 and FPad 1 Promise solid performance at an affordable price By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 16, 2022 11:36AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming A pair of new 'high-end' tablets have been released from power station manufacturer Headwolf: the HPad 1 and FPad 1. According to a press release from Headwolf, both Android tablets have been designed for solid performance for a variety of functions. They've also been designed for physical comfort and constructed with materials intended to reduce fingerprint and sweat buildup. Headwolf The HPad 1 is the heaviest hitter of the two, with a Unisoc Tiger T618 octa-core processor to help it multitask or run intense games with reduced lag. It also provides a 10.4-inch 2K resolution touchscreen, a 20MP rear camera, and offers fast charging that can go from zero to 31 percent in just over 30 minutes. And it comes with a standard keyboard attachment, in case you want to use it more like a laptop than a tablet. Headwolf Performance isn't quite as intense with the FPad 1, but it does use a 2.0GHz A75 quadcore processor for smooth game performance and video playback. It also offers an 8-inch HD touchscreen, a more compact design than the HPad 1, a 5MP rear camera, and a fast-charging battery that can handle up to seven hours of video watching. Both the HPad 1 and the FPad 1 are available now directly from Headwolf's online store for $229 (normally $399) and $119 (normally $299), respectively. The FPad 1 is also available on Headwolf's Amazon shop for $159.99, but the HPad 1 isn't listed there. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit