HBO Max Returns to Prime Video With All Your Favorite Shows and Movies

A multitude of movies and TV shows have returned to Amazon Prime Video, with the service teaming back up with HBO Max.

After a long hiatus brought about by WarnerMedia pulling HBO Max from the platform, the streaming channel and its programming have returned to Prime Video. Now Amazon Prime members can add loads more shows and films to their streaming backlog—as long as they sign up for HBO Max.

HBO

With the return of HBO Max, Prime members can enjoy (or revisit) several popular shows like House of the Dragon and Succession. Or they can check out the upcoming fourth season of DC's Doom Patrol, or see how the live-action adaptation of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us turned out when it releases in January.

"Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible, while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests," said Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Bruce Campbell in the press release.

Amazon

Warner Bros. also says, "... subscribers will have access to the expanded content offering that will be available in Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming service," which launches in 2023. This could imply that when WarnerMedia finishes merging HBO Max with Discovery+, Prime members who have subscribed to HBO Max will be included in the "upgrade," but Warner Bros. has not made that clear yet.

HBO Max is available to Amazon Prime members through Prime Video in the US for $14.99 per month. If you're not a Prime member, you'll also have to pay $8.99 per month minimum (up to $139 per year) for Prime Video. Subscribers can access HBO Max from within the Prime Video service without additional hardware or app downloads.