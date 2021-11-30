What to Know Select the Read Aloud icon in the ribbon under the Review menu to hear the entire document narrated.

There are several options available to have Word read the text aloud to you so you'll know what's on the page even if you can't fully see the text or you just want to hear how it flows. Here's how to make Word read to you.

How to Make Word Read to You

From within Microsoft Word, there are two main features to make Word read to you. The first is Read Aloud, which will read the entire page. The second is Speak, which will read aloud only the text you've selected.

How to Use Read Aloud in Word

You can only use the Read Aloud feature in Word if you have Office 2019, Office 2021, or Microsoft 365. Otherwise, you'll need to upgrade Office to enjoy this feature.



Select the Review menu and select Read Aloud from the ribbon.

You'll want to first open the document you'd like Microsoft Word to read aloud to you. Without a document open, the Read Aloud controls won't do anything. This will open the Read Aloud controls at the upper right corner of your open document. There are five buttons to control the Read Aloud feature. To hear the text in the document read aloud to you, press the Play icon in these controls (this is the right arrow icon).

You'll hear a voice reading the text aloud. You'll also notice that the play icon has now changed to a Pause icon (two vertical lines). If you want to pause the audio voice wherever it's currently reading, press the Pause button. When you're ready to start listening again, press the Play button.

You will also notice there are two other buttons to the right and left of the Play/Pause button. These are two left arrows (Previous) and two right arrows (Next). These buttons will let you navigate forward or backward one paragraph. This is useful if you aren't interested in hearing the current paragraph anymore and want the narration to skip back or ahead.

At any time when you're finished listening to the document being read aloud, you can stop the Read Aloud feature by selecting the Stop icon (an X icon).



Keep in mind you don't need to use your mouse to control Microsoft Word Read Aloud. You can use the following keyboard shortcuts instead.

CTRL + Alt + Space : Launch the Read Aloud feature

: Launch the Read Aloud feature CTRL + Space : Play or pause voice narration

: Play or pause voice narration CTRL + Left Arrow : Move voice narration to the previous paragraph

: Move voice narration to the previous paragraph CTRL + Right Arrow : Skip narration to the next paragraph

: Skip narration to the next paragraph Alt + Left Arrow : Slow down voice narration speed

: Slow down voice narration speed Alt + Right Arrow: Speed up voice narration speed

Enable and Use Speak in Word

Microsoft incorporated the Speak feature into Microsoft Office 2003. That means even if you don't have a newer version of Microsoft Word with Read Aloud available, you can still use the Speak feature. The only difference is you'll need to highlight the text you want to hear narrated first.

Before you can use the Speak feature, you'll need to enable it in the Quick Access Toolbar. To do this select File, Options, and Quick Access Toolbar from the left menu. Change the Choose commands from dropdown to All Commands.

Scroll down to and select Speak, and select the Add button in the middle to add the Speak feature to the Quick Access Toolbar. Select OK to finish.

Make sure the Show Quick Access Toolbar checkbox is selected or you won't be able to see the toolbar even if Speak is enabled. To use the Speak feature, first highlight the text you want to hear narrated. You can select the entire document if you want. Once the text is highlighted, select the Speak icon from the Quick Access Toolbar.

You will hear the text narrated in a digitized voice. At any time if you want to stop the narration, you can select the Speak icon again and the narration will stop.

