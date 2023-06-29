Have Tech, Will Travel

Ah, vacation! When we take time off to relax and unwind, regardless of whether we stay home or hit the road (or the skies), it's crucial that life becomes as uncomplicated as possible for the very short time we have to get away from it all.

Technology can help all of us do that. We've rounded up our favorite ways to use tech to keep life simple, whether we're on the road, enjoying the sun somewhere, or just chilling at home for a few days.

Road Trip Tech to Unleash Adventure

Whatever calls us to fill up the gas tank (or charge that EV battery), a road trip can be a memorable way to roam almost anywhere while taking a few u-turns and unknown paths along the way.

Maybe it's the longer days, the fact that nearly all roads are cleared of snow, or just an annual wanderlust to fulfill in our souls. Whatever it is, when we set out on the journey, stress seems to fade away. At the same time, we like to stay connected, even if it's just a little.

Here are our favorite must-haves for the ultimate road trip, whether you have your family along or you're exploring the roads solo:

Multi-port USB car charger with plenty of long charging cords. This device will give everyone their own charging option . . . and even reach the kid in the very back of the car.

with plenty of long charging cords. This device will give everyone their own charging option . . . and even reach the kid in the very back of the car. Portable DVD player with inexpensive (but noise-canceling) headphones. If you have multiple kids, get them each their own so there's no fighting over movie choices and sound levels.

Pyrosky

Handheld gaming console , like a Nintendo Switch (don't forget extra games).

, like a Nintendo Switch (don't forget extra games). Portable charger for phones and laptops. Use a solar charger if you like to hit the wilderness or a simple handheld version to give your phone a quick charge.



for phones and laptops. Use a solar charger if you like to hit the wilderness or a simple handheld version to give your phone a quick charge. Mini projector : This is a small, compact projector you can use to display movies against a sheet or another makeshift screen, even the side of your vehicle. There's one for any budget (starting at $60) so the only other choice is which movie to play. Oh, and don't forget the s'mores!

: This is a small, compact projector you can use to display movies against a sheet or another makeshift screen, even the side of your vehicle. There's one for any budget (starting at $60) so the only other choice is which movie to play. Oh, and don't forget the s'mores! Dashcam . Some models can record the entire trip so you can play back your favorite parts of the drive. And others can record inside the car as well, so you can tell who secretly snagged that last snack.

. Some models can record the entire trip so you can play back your favorite parts of the drive. And others can record inside the car as well, so you can tell who secretly snagged that last snack. Drone and camera . Why not get those amazing overhead shots like you see on TV? You can snag them using a drone that includes a camera. These can be spendy but wow! What memories you could capture!

. Why not get those amazing overhead shots like you see on TV? You can snag them using a drone that includes a camera. These can be spendy but wow! What memories you could capture! Mini electric cooler or warmer. Sometimes a simple lunch box just doesn't do the job. In those cases, look into a mini cooler unit that can help you stop draining the motel's ice box every morning. Warmers and combo units are also available.

Sometimes a simple lunch box just doesn't do the job. In those cases, look into a mini cooler unit that can help you stop draining the motel's ice box every morning. Warmers and combo units are also available. Compass . Most of us don't have actual compasses anymore but several very good compass apps are available to help ensure you know where you're going once you leave the vehicle — must-haves, in our book.

. Most of us don't have actual compasses anymore but several very good compass apps are available to help ensure you know where you're going once you leave the vehicle — must-haves, in our book. Podcasts . Since you can't read while you're driving, look into podcasts. There is something for everyone, from mysteries to comedies and everything in between.

. Since you can't read while you're driving, look into podcasts. There is something for everyone, from mysteries to comedies and everything in between. Audio Books. Like podcasts, audiobooks are a great way to finally get to that book you've been meaning to read but never do. You can get them in all kinds of places, including Amazon, Spotify, and Audible.

Add more to your list to give your road trip crew the best experience possible.

Soar With The Right Flight Tech

If you're flying anywhere this year for your vacation, there are a couple of things to know besides how to turn on Airplane Mode on your phone or laptop. If you're heading to a sun-laden location, you probably won't forget to pack sunblock, a hat, and a swimsuit. We remember all of that, but we also shove a phone charger, a pair of earbuds, and an e-reader or tablet into our luggage, too.

If you prefer to use your phone as your go-to vacation camera, it's actually not a bad choice. Today's smartphone cameras are pretty amazing; iPhone cameras have even been used to shoot professional movies, so that's saying something.

Android cameras aren't too shabby these days, either. The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 200MP camera with ultra-wide, for example, plus multiple zoom options. and Google introduced camera features like Photo Unblur and Macro Focus with its Pixel 7 phone.

Scanning a digital boarding pass. Maskot

If you haven't been to an airport in the past few years, things have changed from a tech standpoint.

Some airlines have some fast-track options to help you move through TSA lines quickly. United, for instance, offers its CLEAR program at more than 40 airports to help you verify your identity to save time and avoid at least some of the lines.

Once you're at your gate, most airlines are still allowing you to use a printed boarding pass but the preferred method these days is to scan your boarding pass at the gate directly from your smartphone.



The barcode on a mobile boarding pass is identical to the one on a printed pass, and nearly all commercial airlines use them now. You can add it to your electronic wallet, but many airlines also provide them from within their specific apps.



You can also track flights using your specific airline's app, or, if you're waiting for someone (or someone is waiting for you), use a flight tracker website to stay aware of delays and even find parking deals.



Luggage has been upgraded in recent years: If you're buying a new suitcase, check out smart bags. These can include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, GPS tracking, device charging, and more.

Be careful, though, because some of these bags are powered by lithium-ion batteries that aren't removable. Most airlines have banned those in cargo holds (but not necessarily in overhead cabin bins), so look for a bag with a removable battery if you go the lithium-ion route.

In any public area, it's important to keep a close eye on your tech devices to keep them safe. Some people prefer to pack their own portable chargers to keep devices charged but those don't always stop attackers from passing malware to a connected device (your phone or laptop) by using modified USB sockets in public charging stations. To avoid this, always use a USB data blocker or a power-only USB cable to ensure your devices stay safe when using an airport charging station.

Kathrin Ziegler

Staycation Tech To Live By

S.E. Slack

Sometimes just shutting off (or reducing the use of) the phone, computer, and laptop is what the doctor ordered for a relaxing vacation right in your own living room or yard. Technology can still help you, even without those things (or with very little use).

For example, use a smart plug to connect some outdoor lights and set up a gentle glow with a quick dim command to its virtual assistant for a relaxing evening outside.



For a day on the lawn: Grab a portable speaker, connect your phone to it, and listen to tunes while lying on your lounge chair catching rays.

Or how about this one: Set up your TV outside (some smaller smart TVs are perfect for this) and catch a few movies (or binge-watch that series you've been meaning to see) while soaking up that sun. Don't have a smart TV? Use a Chromecast to cast from your phone or PC whatever you want to watch.

Our favorite getaway when we want to do something besides read a book or watch TV? Play on the Nintendo Switch. It goes anywhere with you, from the backyard to the beach or mountains.

What's great about the Switch is that it's family-friendly; it has way fewer hardcore games to worry about kids playing, and the games themselves are actually pretty fun (Mario Kart, anyone?)

If neighbors are a little too close, use some earbuds to keep the noise down (and prevent nosy neighbors from hearing what's going on). Those are useful, too, if you like to lie in the sun like we do, for instance, and listen to audiobooks or tunes. (Don't forget that sunscreen!)

Staycations sometimes mean hitting the beach or another sunny area for a day but it can be hard to keep your phone safe and usable in some areas. If that happens, follow these smartphone protection tips.

