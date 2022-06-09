News > Phones Don’t Be Afraid of Black Shark’s New Gaming Phones Can you hear the Jaws theme? By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 9, 2022 12:06PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Black Shark has announced (and launched) its latest flagship smartphone series, the Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro, two models that focus on video game performance. The new Black Shark 5 series is sporting a sleeker design than previous Black Shark models, has received several upgrades, and claims to have a physics-defying cooling system. Okay, it doesn't actually break Newtonian laws, but Black Shark says the anti-gravity dual VC system found in the 5 Pro increases liquid circulation for better and more consistent performance. Black Shark A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform can also be found in the Black Shark 5 Pro, which it supposedly takes full advantage of to push game performance even further. Though the boosted performance also applies to non-gaming stuff like more typical smartphone tasks and apps. The Black Shark 5 Pro also uses a 6.67-inch OLED display that offers what Black Shark is calling "industry-leading" levels of brightness, color accuracy, and contrast. It's mostly a similar story with the Black Shark 5, though the lack of "Pro" in the name should make it pretty clear that it doesn't quite measure up to its counterpart. For instance, it incorporates a "Sandwich" liquid cooling system instead of the anti-gravity system and has a Snapdragon 870 instead of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which basically means it will perform well, but not as well as the more costly alternative. On the other hand, the Black Shark 5 uses a higher image quality 6.67-inch AMOLED display instead of an OLED like the 5 Pro. Black Shark Physical, pop-up magnetic control triggers are still present in both series 5 models, however, and Black Shark says the technology has been improved. These physical controls pop out via side-mounted buttons and can be mapped to various game commands—or they can be used for other phone functions if you want. Black Shark alleges that the adjustments made to the new magnetic trigger system significantly improve precision and response time. Both the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro are available now, starting at about $585 and $852, respectively. You can find them on Black Shark's online shop, Amazon, and AliExpress. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit