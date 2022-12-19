Gurman Says M2 Mac Pro Delayed and Apple to Move Manufacturing Out of US

Apple users still have a while to wait to get their hands on the long-rumored M2-equipped Mac Pro.

The ultra-high-end desktop computer has been delayed for several reasons, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report indicates that Apple is designing a brand-new, next-generation M2 Ultra chip for the computer.

Nana Dua / Unsplash

As this is a high-end product, expect some beefy specs. Bloomberg suggests the model will boast up to 24 CPU cores, 76 graphics cores, and 192 GB of RAM.

However, this is less powerful than what was previously assumed, as older reports suggested that the Mac Pro’s chipset would include up to 48 CPU cores and 152 graphics cores. This is likely a cost-cutting measure for consumers, as the more advanced specs would push the computer into the $10,000 range.

Another reason for the delay? It looks like Apple is moving manufacturing away from Texas to Vietnam. Current Mac Pro models are finalized in Austin, though the main internal components have always been made in China. In other words, the parts will continue to be built in China, with the final assembly moving to Vietnam.

Bloomberg also notes that Apple is likely manufacturing new M2-equipped Mac Mini variations, with updated MacBook Pros arriving early next year. Unfortunately, the refreshed Apple Silicon iMac Pro also faces similar delays to the Mac Pro.

Apple is continuing in the monitor space, according to the report, including an update to the Pro Display XDR and “multiple new external monitors.” These monitors are all expected to be powered by Apple Silicon chips.