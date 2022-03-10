What to Know Right-click a tab and select Add tab to new group to create groups. Drag tabs into or out of them as desired.

to create groups. Drag tabs into or out of them as desired. Click on a group’s title tab to expand/collapse it.

Right-click on a group’s title tab for a context menu to add tabs to the group, move it, rename it, change its color, or close it.

Using the power of Chrome's Tab Groups allows you to keep a lot of tabs open without the time-wasting penalty of trying to find any given tab. Here’s how to use Chrome’s Tab Groups feature to help keep them all organized.

How Do I Group Tabs in Chrome?

Assuming you already have multiple tabs open (and if you don’t, are you even using the web?), take the following steps.

Right-click one of the browser tabs. Select Add tab to new group item from the context menu. Enter a name for the group in the provided text box. You can also choose a color for the group by clicking one of the dots.

You can repeat this to create groups for different logical divisions of your tabs, such as News, Work, Media, et cetera.

How Do I Add Tabs to a Group in Chrome?

Once you have one or more groups created, you can start adding existing tabs to them.

Make sure you have have at least one group created. Alternately, right-click on your desired tab, and select the Add to a group option, and select your target group. You can also add new tabs to a group by right-clicking on the group title tab and selecting the New tab in group option from the context menu.

What Can I Do With Tab Groups?

The most useful way to use tab groups is to unclutter your browser window. Specifically, by clicking on the tab title you can expand and collapse all the tabs within the group, hiding them from view.

While tabs are hidden while collapsed, they are still technically active, and therefore use system resources such as RAM.

There’s a variety of other convenient actions you can take using tab groups, as follows:

You can use tab groups to easily move multiple tabs between existing windows by dragging the group title tab from one to another.

Right-clicking on the group title tab and selecting the Move group to new window will create a brand new window with the group and its tabs. Dragging the group title tab off its current window and releasing it will do the same thing.

will create a brand new window with the group and its tabs. Dragging the group title tab off its current window and releasing it will do the same thing. You can close all tabs within a group easily by right-clicking on the group title tab and selecting the Close group option.

option. If you close a tab group and want to recall it, you can recall the entire group (including its title and color) with the global Ctrl + Shift + t key combo. It’s also available as a group to re-launch from the History list in the main menu.