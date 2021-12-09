What to Know Select all objects you want to group and use Ctrl-G on the keyboard.

on the keyboard. Select all objects and use the Group option in the right-click menu for any of those objects.

option in the right-click menu for any of those objects. Select all objects and use the Group option under the Arrange icon in the Drawing section of the ribbon.

In this article you'll learn several ways to group objects in PowerPoint, using either keyboard shortcuts or the menu. The following methods to group objects in PowerPoint work in Microsoft PowerPoint 2013, 2016, 2019, and 365.

How to Group Objects in PowerPoint

When you're creating a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation, it can be useful to group different objects into a single group. This will let you manipulate all objects at once as a single group. The ribbon options described may display differently in different versions, but the process is the same.

