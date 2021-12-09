How to Group Objects in PowerPoint

Group pictures and shapes in presentations

Published on December 9, 2021

What to Know

  • Select all objects you want to group and use Ctrl-G on the keyboard.
  • Select all objects and use the Group option in the right-click menu for any of those objects.
  • Select all objects and use the Group option under the Arrange icon in the Drawing section of the ribbon.

In this article you'll learn several ways to group objects in PowerPoint, using either keyboard shortcuts or the menu. The following methods to group objects in PowerPoint work in Microsoft PowerPoint 2013, 2016, 2019, and 365.

How to Group Objects in PowerPoint

When you're creating a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation, it can be useful to group different objects into a single group. This will let you manipulate all objects at once as a single group. The ribbon options described may display differently in different versions, but the process is the same.

  1. The fastest way to group objects in PowerPoint is with a keyboard shortcut. First, hold the Ctrl key and use the mouse to select all of the objects you want to group one at a time.

    Screenshot of selecting all objects

  2. Once all objects are selected, press Ctrl + G. All selected objects will become a single object you can move, nudge, rotate, or otherwise manipulate the grouped object like you would a single object.

    Screenshot of grouping objects with keyboard shortcut

    You can ungroup this selection by selecting the grouped object and pressing Ctrl + Shift + G on the keyboard.

  3. Use the same process above to select all objects you want to group. Then, right-click one of the selected objects and select Group from the dropdown menu and then select Group from the sub-menu. This will create a single grouped box around all selected objects.

    Screenshot of right-click group

    You can use this same process to ungroup any objects you've grouped by repeating the process above and selecting Ungroup from the submenu.

  4. You can also find the option to group objects in the ribbon. To do this, hold down the Ctrl button to select all of the objects you want to group. Then select Home from the menu and select Arrange in the Drawing section of the ribbon. Select Group from the dropdown menu.

    Screenshot of grouping using the ribbon

    Ungroup the objects by selecting Arrange in the Drawing section of the ribbon and then selecting Ungroup from the dropdown menu.

  5. Any time you've grouped objects, you can still edit or modify the individual objects in the group. To do this, just use the left-mouse key to select the group. Then click the object inside the group to select it. Now you can resize or move it, or right-click and use the context menu for just that object.

    Screenshot of selecting individual objects in a group

  6. If you've used any of the ungroup methods mentioned above to ungroup a group you previously created, you can recreate the group using a simple step. Just right-click any of the objects which were part of that previous group, select Group from the dropdown menu, and then select Regroup from the submenu. PowerPoint remembers the previous group you created with that object and will recreate that group for you.

    Screenshot of regrouping after ungrouping
