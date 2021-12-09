Software & Apps > MS Office How to Group Objects in PowerPoint Group pictures and shapes in presentations By Ryan Dube Ryan Dube Facebook Twitter Writer University of Maine Ryan Dube is a freelance contributor to Lifewire and former Managing Editor of MakeUseOf, senior IT Analyst, and an automation engineer. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 9, 2021 Tweet Share Email MS Office Powerpoint Word Excel Outlook What to Know Select all objects you want to group and use Ctrl-G on the keyboard.Select all objects and use the Group option in the right-click menu for any of those objects.Select all objects and use the Group option under the Arrange icon in the Drawing section of the ribbon. In this article you'll learn several ways to group objects in PowerPoint, using either keyboard shortcuts or the menu. The following methods to group objects in PowerPoint work in Microsoft PowerPoint 2013, 2016, 2019, and 365. How to Group Objects in PowerPoint When you're creating a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation, it can be useful to group different objects into a single group. This will let you manipulate all objects at once as a single group. The ribbon options described may display differently in different versions, but the process is the same. The fastest way to group objects in PowerPoint is with a keyboard shortcut. First, hold the Ctrl key and use the mouse to select all of the objects you want to group one at a time. Once all objects are selected, press Ctrl + G. All selected objects will become a single object you can move, nudge, rotate, or otherwise manipulate the grouped object like you would a single object. You can ungroup this selection by selecting the grouped object and pressing Ctrl + Shift + G on the keyboard. Use the same process above to select all objects you want to group. Then, right-click one of the selected objects and select Group from the dropdown menu and then select Group from the sub-menu. This will create a single grouped box around all selected objects. You can use this same process to ungroup any objects you've grouped by repeating the process above and selecting Ungroup from the submenu. You can also find the option to group objects in the ribbon. To do this, hold down the Ctrl button to select all of the objects you want to group. Then select Home from the menu and select Arrange in the Drawing section of the ribbon. Select Group from the dropdown menu. Ungroup the objects by selecting Arrange in the Drawing section of the ribbon and then selecting Ungroup from the dropdown menu. Any time you've grouped objects, you can still edit or modify the individual objects in the group. To do this, just use the left-mouse key to select the group. Then click the object inside the group to select it. Now you can resize or move it, or right-click and use the context menu for just that object. If you've used any of the ungroup methods mentioned above to ungroup a group you previously created, you can recreate the group using a simple step. Just right-click any of the objects which were part of that previous group, select Group from the dropdown menu, and then select Regroup from the submenu. PowerPoint remembers the previous group you created with that object and will recreate that group for you. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit