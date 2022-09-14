GoPro’s New Hero 11 Cameras Bring Higher Resolutions and Wider Angle Lenses

Three new Hero models of GoPro are on the way from, well, GoPro, claiming the highest resolution and color depth of the Hero line so far.

GoPro's new Hero cameras—the Hero11 Black, Hero11 Black Creator Edition, and Hero11 Black Mini—all use "HyperSmooth 5.0" technology to keep video steady no matter how much the camera rotates. Each of the new models is also built with a new HyperView digital lens, which GoPro says can record the widest 16:9 angle shots of any Hero cameras to date. They also include new time-lapse presets for night filming, can capture in up to 5.3K (up from 4K), and use GoPro's Enduro battery for better power management in cold temperatures.

GoPro

The Hero11 Black and Creator Edition are essentially the same cameras, but the latter comes with some extra hardware. Either way, you'd get the Hero11 Black with waterproofing up to 33 feet and an Enduro battery. But then there's the bonus of a Volta hand grip, light mod, and media mod with the Creator Edition.

As for the Hero11 Black Mini, it's just what the name implies. It's a lighter and more compact version of the Hero11 Black but offers the same level of performance and uses a simpler one-button design.

All three new Hero11 models can also use a GoPro subscription ($49.99/year) to automatically upload your footage to your GoPro Cloud account, with unlimited storage. And once the upload is finished, GoPro will generate a highlight reel of your footage and send it back to you.



The GoPro Hero11 Black and the Creator Edition are now available for $549.98 ($399.98 for GoPro subscribers) and $834.94 ($579.98 for subscribers), respectively. The Mini will be available starting October 25 for $399.99 or $299.98 for subscribers.