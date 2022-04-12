News > Smart & Connected Life GoPro's New Camera Specializes in First Person View Flying The Hero10 Black Bones can capture video up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 12, 2022 12:33PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More GoPro has launched the HERO10 Black Bones, a new camera similar to its flagship HERO10 Black but with a lighter form factor. According to GoPro, the Black Bones camera has been designed to weigh only 54 grams so that it can be easily placed on top of drones for First Person View (FPV) camerawork. It can also be connected to a drone's battery to extend its life so long as it meets the drone's specifications. Other features include the HyperSmooth functionality and the ReelSteady desktop app. GoPro The FPV videos GoPro is referring to are those viral videos of a drone flying through an area in a single shot. They point specifically to the Tesla Giga Factory tour and bowling alley video by YouTuber jaybyrdfilms as examples of this stunning camerawork. To ensure this quality, the Black Bones camera can capture 4:3 video at 4K resolution and 60 FPS or 5K at 30 FPS. It can also capture super slow-motion video at 2.7K resolution and 120 frames per second. The device's enclosure is also well ventilated for continuous cooling on long flights. GoPro Flying through the air on a drone will be a bumpy ride, so the Black Bones comes with the HyperSmooth feature to help stabilize the video. The camera even comes with the recently announced GoPro Player + ReelSteady desktop app for professional-grade editing and reframing. The HERO10 Black Bones is currently available in the US, with no indication if the camera will launch in other countries. You can buy it for $399.99 with a GoPro Subscription for one year or $499.99 without the subscription. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit