GoPro's Hero12 Black Offers Improved Battery Life and Bluetooth Audio Support

The $400 action camera arrives on September 13

Published on September 6, 2023

GoPro's latest action camera has new features for pros, creators and casual users alike.

GoPro just announced the Hero12 Black. This time around, the company's latest action camera has something for everyone.

To start, the Hero12 Black features improved battery life. GoPro claims its new flagship offers an up to 2x improvement in runtimes over its previous generation Hero11 Black camera, thanks to a redesigned power management system.

In practice, the Hero12 Black can capture up to 70 minutes of continuous footage when set to its most demanding capture mode, 5.3K resolution, and 60 frames per second. Battery life improves to nearly three hours if the Hero12 Black is set to capture video at 1080p and 30 frames per second.

For creators, GoPro has simplified the process of recording video for TikTok and Instagram Stories. The Hero12 Black allows users to capture full 16:9 vertical video at 4K and 30 frames per second while the camera is oriented horizontally.

Another creator-focused feature comes in the form of Bluetooth audio support for both playback and recording. You can use wireless earbuds, including Apple AirPods, to issue voice commands.

Pros, meanwhile, can look forward to the addition of a logarithmic shooting mode GoPro is calling GP-Log. That should make footage from the Hero12 Black easier to color grade in post-production. There's also the inclusion of Timecode Sync, which should make it easier to stitch together footage from multiple Hero12 Black cameras.

GoPro has also finally added a regular tripod mount, so there's no more need for adapters if you want to mount the Hero12 Black to any regular camera accessories you have lying around.

The Hero12 Black is available to pre-order today, with general availability to follow on September 13. Unlike in the past, GoPro isn't offering a special price for subscribers. Instead, the camera is $400 for everyone.