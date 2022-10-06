Google's Upcoming Pixel Tablet Comes With a Nifty Charging Speaker Dock

Google is wading into uncertain waters yet again with the announcement of the forthcoming Pixel Tablet.

The company revealed the device at today’s Made by Google streaming event. The tablet is chock full of interesting advancements. It's powered by the same Tensor 2G chipset as the new Pixel phones, creating a shared ecosystem between all of your Google devices and cross-integration with Google Assistant.

Google

Many of the specs here are unknown, including RAM and resolution, but we do know that the Pixel Tablet comes with an innovative charging speaker dock. Google says most tablets lay in a dresser when not in use, so this dock allows the Pixel Tablet to be a centerpiece in the home. To that end, this base unlocks more features, such as a smart photo frame.

The tablet has front and rear cameras, so this stand can double as a sturdy home base for video calls. Interestingly, the base does not allow for angle adjustments, so let’s hope the default angle is flattering.

Google

The exterior is made from recycled aluminum and a proprietary "nano-ceramic coating" that is inspired by "the feel of porcelain." The rounded rectangle shape and matte glass back keep the design in line with Pixel phones. Google says this tablet is designed to resist slipping out of your hands when in use.

Unfortunately, Google's Pixel tablet doesn't launch until 2023. The actual release date and price point are still under wraps.