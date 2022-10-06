News > Computers Google's Upcoming Pixel Tablet Comes With a Nifty Charging Speaker Dock Tensor chipset, unique nano-ceramic coating, and more By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 6, 2022 12:43PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Google is wading into uncertain waters yet again with the announcement of the forthcoming Pixel Tablet. The company revealed the device at today’s Made by Google streaming event. The tablet is chock full of interesting advancements. It's powered by the same Tensor 2G chipset as the new Pixel phones, creating a shared ecosystem between all of your Google devices and cross-integration with Google Assistant. Google Many of the specs here are unknown, including RAM and resolution, but we do know that the Pixel Tablet comes with an innovative charging speaker dock. Google says most tablets lay in a dresser when not in use, so this dock allows the Pixel Tablet to be a centerpiece in the home. To that end, this base unlocks more features, such as a smart photo frame. The tablet has front and rear cameras, so this stand can double as a sturdy home base for video calls. Interestingly, the base does not allow for angle adjustments, so let’s hope the default angle is flattering. Google The exterior is made from recycled aluminum and a proprietary "nano-ceramic coating" that is inspired by "the feel of porcelain." The rounded rectangle shape and matte glass back keep the design in line with Pixel phones. Google says this tablet is designed to resist slipping out of your hands when in use. Unfortunately, Google's Pixel tablet doesn't launch until 2023. The actual release date and price point are still under wraps. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit