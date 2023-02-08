Google’s New AI Tools Help You Get Even Closer to Classical Art

Google has bet big on artificial intelligence (AI) this week with the introduction of its chatbot Bard, but the company also took some time to call out lesser-known artificial intelligence projects in a recent blog post.

The search giant announced several new innovative technologies and services that all use AI in one way or another. First up, there’s Blob Opera (not a typo,) an experimental app that transforms normal singing into harmonious opera singing, training a neural network via professional opera singers to get the job done.

Google

Giga Manga leverages machine learning to help users create anime drawings, while Art Selfie scours the Internet for famous works of art that resemble your selfies.

Budding choreographers get a leg up thanks to Living Archive, a tool that helps users create dance routines via machine learning, and 25 years of dance moves by famed choreographer Wayne McGregor.

There’s even a tool to help “uncover the history and contributions of women in science” that were previously too difficult to locate, but that was before machine learning.

Finally, Google has announced that they have used machine learning to restore three Gustav Klimt paintings that were destroyed during the Second World War. Prior to these digital restorations, only black-and-white photos and descriptive articles were available as resources.

In short, the Google Arts & Culture Lab is constantly creating unique experiments using artificial intelligence, and these efforts go well beyond chatbots. Google says this is just the tip of the iceberg as it finds new ways to implement artificial intelligence and machine learning.