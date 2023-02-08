News > Smart & Connected Life Google’s New AI Tools Help You Get Even Closer to Classical Art They can even help you dance, draw, and find forgotten women scientists By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 8, 2023 12:21PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Google has bet big on artificial intelligence (AI) this week with the introduction of its chatbot Bard, but the company also took some time to call out lesser-known artificial intelligence projects in a recent blog post. The search giant announced several new innovative technologies and services that all use AI in one way or another. First up, there’s Blob Opera (not a typo,) an experimental app that transforms normal singing into harmonious opera singing, training a neural network via professional opera singers to get the job done. Google Giga Manga leverages machine learning to help users create anime drawings, while Art Selfie scours the Internet for famous works of art that resemble your selfies. Budding choreographers get a leg up thanks to Living Archive, a tool that helps users create dance routines via machine learning, and 25 years of dance moves by famed choreographer Wayne McGregor. There’s even a tool to help “uncover the history and contributions of women in science” that were previously too difficult to locate, but that was before machine learning. Finally, Google has announced that they have used machine learning to restore three Gustav Klimt paintings that were destroyed during the Second World War. Prior to these digital restorations, only black-and-white photos and descriptive articles were available as resources. In short, the Google Arts & Culture Lab is constantly creating unique experiments using artificial intelligence, and these efforts go well beyond chatbots. Google says this is just the tip of the iceberg as it finds new ways to implement artificial intelligence and machine learning. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit