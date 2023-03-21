Google's New AI Chatbot Bard Is Now Available for Everyone to Try

Google’s burgeoning chatbot Bard has now entered an open public beta and is available for anyone to experiment with, so long as you provide the company with some feedback.

Though this is a public beta, there is still a waitlist to try the experimental chatbot, and it is only available to users in the US and UK. Additionally, Google offers no timeline on the official rollout to general consumers but did say that this rollout would be slow, as there are plenty of bugs to work out (thus the open beta).

Galeanu Mihai / Getty Images

"Bard is an experiment and may give inaccurate or inappropriate responses. You can help make Bard better by leaving feedback," the company wrote on an official splash page.

So what is Bard exactly? It's Google's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing's AI chatbot, and all of the other AI-enhanced chatbots out there. Bard starts with a blank text box and allows users to ask any question they like. The chatbot responds conversationally.

Google says Bard is great for generating writing drafts, bouncing ideas off of, or even just chatting about life.

Google

Google says that Bard will receive near-constant updates, integrating with new large language models provided by LaMDA as they are available and adding more capabilities. The company says they are working on adding the ability to code, speak in more languages, and integrate multimodal experiences (images and videos).

The company also promises this public beta will roll out to more countries and languages in the coming months, so stay tuned.