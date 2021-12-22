News > Software & Apps Google Voice Now Offers Custom Rules for Incoming Calls You decide what happens for specific contacts and groups By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 22, 2021 11:35AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Google Voice is making custom rules available for incoming calls, allowing users to decide how to handle groups or even specific individual contacts. New tools are available for Google Voice users that allow for more direct control over how incoming calls from contacts are received. Google's aim is to help provide a better workflow and help with productivity by reducing possible distractions. Essentially you'll be able to redirect calls from non-essential contacts while still letting through calls that are more likely to be important. Westend61 / Getty Images If you use Google Voice, you now have several new options for dealing with calls from your contacts. You can set it up to forward specific contact calls to voicemail or to a different linked phone number. You can also set up custom voicemails for individual contacts. And you can screen calls from individual contacts, too. Or you can apply the rules you've created to all contacts or designated groups within your contacts. fizkes / Getty Images All of this can be managed in the Calls menu in Google Voice, where you'll find two new buttons under Call Forwarding: Create a rule and Manage rules. From there, you can adjust settings for individual contacts or groups, assign specific voicemails or forwarding numbers, etc. The new custom rules feature is live now for all Google Voice users. It's Off by default, but you can activate it in Google Voice settings. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit