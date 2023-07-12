Google Taught a Virtual Bird How to Play the Cello, Kind Of

Remember the Blobs? Well, they've shape-shifted and picked up instrumental skills, and they're still a fun way to waste some time.

Google Arts & Culture Lab is combining strange animals with classical music yet again with a new bird-centric digital performing arts experiment.

The creator of the Blob Opera, David Li, is back with a new concept: What if a bird played the cello? Resulting in Viola the Bird—an AI-trained program that turns cursor movements into violin and cello notes to generate real-time music with a floofy bird on the strings.

Google

Li collaborated with a number of other artists and musicians to bring Viola to virtual life. Including Zhivko Georgiev, Elizabeth Goble, Ashok Klouda, Dave Larkin, and Peter Wilson (cello and violin), as well as Martin Batchelar and Charles Mauleverer (arrangement). They all worked together to train a neural network on musical compositions as played by both the cello and the violin. That network was then used to create an "audio synthesis engine" that creates musical notes as you drag your mouse cursor to the left and right of the screen.

Dragging the cursor around will also cause Viola to move around, using her head to push and pull the cello's bow. How fast or slow you move the cursor will affect how drawn out or quick the notes are, and while it's not possible to "lose" when playing, varying speeds can lead to some interesting results.

Google

There are quite a few classical melodies to play around with, too, from Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" to Rossini's "William Tell Overture." If you'd rather watch and listen, you can try out the Demo mode on whichever song you'd like, or if you'd prefer to compose your own tunes, there's also a Freestyle mode available.

You can try out Viola the Bird for yourself right now through Google Arts & Culture at no cost—all you need is a web browser and mouse (or trackpad). To jump straight to Freestyle, either complete the "Ode to Joy" tutorial or click on the Skip Tutorial button in the bottom right corner once you've started playing.