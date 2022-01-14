News > Smart & Connected Life Google TV May See Smart Home and Fitness Features This Year And maybe some sorely missed Netflix features, too By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 14, 2022 12:49PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Google is looking to expand its Google TV platform by adding more features and working more closely with streaming services. In a recent interview, Rob Caruso, Google TV Director of Product Management, specifically pointed to adding smart home and fitness capabilities to the platform. He also revealed that he’s working on mending the company’s relationship with Netflix. martin-dm/Getty Images Caruso doesn't give specifics on what features people can expect to arrive on their Google TV devices but gave an overview of the general direction the platform is going in. The team is looking to integrate smart home capabilities and grow its video call features, like adding Zoom to Google TV. Fitness is another field that the developers are looking into, according to Caruso, and may involve integrating Google's line of athletic devices and services. As for Netflix and other streaming services, Caruso has promised to improve relations with them and bring their content to Google TV. Currently, Netflix doesn't allow people to add shows and movies from its service to Google TV's watchlist, much to people's annoyance. Maskot/Getty Images And to facilitate all this, Google is working to expand its platform’s presence on displays across the world. Caruso reveals that Google is working with 250 device partners to add its service onto more Android TVs. He stated that most active devices use the old Android TV platform instead, which they hope to change soon. It’s unknown when any of this will come to fruition, as Caruso didn’t provide any dates in the interview but did say these features should come out later this year. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit