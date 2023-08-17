Google Announces New Home for Easy Access to Policies and Reporting Tools

Google's facing more scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers, so it's trying to make it easier for you to find relevant transparency policies and information.

Google is making it easier for consumers to find and read its disparate service and product policies.

On Thursday, the company announced the launch of a new Transparency Center. The online hub collects all of the tech giant’s policies in one place and makes them easy to find with the inclusion of a handy search tool. The website also details how Google goes about crafting its rules and enforcing them when they’re broken. You can also access the company’s tools for reporting inappropriate content and appealing infractions directly from the Transparency Center.

A screenshot of Google's new Transparency Center. Google

From the hub, it's also possible to read every transparency report Google has released since 2010 when it became the first company to publish such a document. Lastly, the center lists Google's AI principles. The entire hub is available on both mobile and desktop devices.

"Some of our most important guiding principles are also available to view, including Google's AI principles—first launched in 2018," writes David Graff, Google's vice president of trust and safety. "By giving you access to our policies and principles, we aim to make it easy to understand the terms, rules, and guidelines for users, developers and creators alike."

A GIF of Google's new Transparency Center in action. Google

The launch of the Transparency Center comes as Google specifically, and tech companies more broadly, face increased scrutiny from US lawmakers and federal authorities related to their business practices. At the start of 2023, for instance, the US Department of Justice sued the company, accusing it of illegally monopolizing the digital ads market. As part of the lawsuit, the Justice Department is seeking to break up one of Google's core businesses.