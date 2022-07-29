Google to Offer Discounted Pixel Phones for Low Income Households

Modern smartphones are amazing feats of engineering and technology, but they have also ballooned in price to $1,000 or more, putting them out of reach for many people.

To that end, Google has teamed up with affordable broadband provider Q Link Wireless to offer the brand new Pixel 6a at a deep discount to low-income households throughout the country. The smartphone will be available for just $250 for qualifying customers, which is hundreds of dollars less than the suggested retail price.

Google

As a bonus, the two organizations are also throwing in a tablet for just $10, but the exact model is unknown.

To qualify for this discount, you have to be enrolled in a federal program that lowers the price of Internet service, such as Lifeline or the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP.) It is through these programs that Q Link Wireless operates, offering free Internet and phone service to those struggling.

"This phone will find its way to the hands of a future scientist in a broken home, to the hands of a young producer with dreams bigger than him, or maybe even the hands of the future president," wrote a representative for Q Link Wireless.

It has long been proven that households with incomes below $30,000 a year have reduced access to newer technologies. Around forty percent of these households do not have broadband services, a laptop, or a home computer.

Additionally, the majority of low-income Americans do not own a tablet. Each of these technologies is common in households above that yearly income metric.