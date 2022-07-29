News > Phones Google to Offer Discounted Pixel Phones for Low Income Households In partnership with Q Link Wireless By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 29, 2022 10:59AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Modern smartphones are amazing feats of engineering and technology, but they have also ballooned in price to $1,000 or more, putting them out of reach for many people. To that end, Google has teamed up with affordable broadband provider Q Link Wireless to offer the brand new Pixel 6a at a deep discount to low-income households throughout the country. The smartphone will be available for just $250 for qualifying customers, which is hundreds of dollars less than the suggested retail price. Google As a bonus, the two organizations are also throwing in a tablet for just $10, but the exact model is unknown. To qualify for this discount, you have to be enrolled in a federal program that lowers the price of Internet service, such as Lifeline or the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP.) It is through these programs that Q Link Wireless operates, offering free Internet and phone service to those struggling. "This phone will find its way to the hands of a future scientist in a broken home, to the hands of a young producer with dreams bigger than him, or maybe even the hands of the future president," wrote a representative for Q Link Wireless. It has long been proven that households with incomes below $30,000 a year have reduced access to newer technologies. Around forty percent of these households do not have broadband services, a laptop, or a home computer. Additionally, the majority of low-income Americans do not own a tablet. Each of these technologies is common in households above that yearly income metric. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit