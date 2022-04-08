Google to Launch Repair Program for Pixel Phones

Just like Samsung, Google is teaming up with iFixit to launch a new repair program complete with a kit and spare parts for Pixel phones.

The program will launch during the summer with phone parts like batteries, displays, and cameras made available on iFixit's website for the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 6 Pro. Future models will also be supported in the program. Google states the reason for these new repair options is its commitment to hardware sustainability.

Google

The repair kit will come with an assortment of iFixit tools, including a suction handle to remove the display and ESD-Safe tweezers to move internal parts around. The kit and spare parts will only be available in the " ... US, UK, Canada, Australia, and EU countries where Pixel is available."

Google didn't say if it plans to expand this program elsewhere but does mention it already works with other repair providers in countries like Japan. As for software repair, Google provides that service for free. You'll have to put your Pixel phone into Fastboot mode if you want to calibrate the software.

The tech giant said it judges how easy it is to repair a particular Pixel model, then creates subsequent tools and training courses. Currently, only authorized partners are privy to this information, but there are plans to expand the availability of these resources.

boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images

Since 2020, Google has made new commitments to make more of its products environmentally and repair friendly. For American schools, Google partnered with Acer and Lenovo for a Chromebook repair program.

Google said starting in 2022, all of its hardware products will have recycled materials, and the company working on achieving plastic-free packaging by 2025.