Why Google's Non-Removable Watermark for AI Images Probably Won't Fix Much

Google's SynthID watermarks AI images invisibly.

Every AI image ever made would need to be watermarked to be useful.

There are already potentially better systems in existence.

AI-generated images. Google

Google's new watermarking tech invisibly brands AI-generated images with a non-removable watermark that cannot be edited, cropped out, or otherwise scrubbed away.

SynthID, from Google's DeepMind AI team, embeds a pattern into images created by Imagen, Google's version of Dall-E. This pattern can be read by another AI-based tool but cannot be distinguished by humans. And unlike standard image watermarks that overlay text onto an image, they cannot yet be edited out, cropped away, or filled in. Watermarking is one way to cope with the ever-looming deepfake crisis, but as you've probably guessed, there are plenty of problems to solve.

"Only watermarking AI-generated content won't solve the problem of proving the authenticity of content. The majority of AI-generated content will be used for legitimate purposes (like advertising), and non-AI-generated content could be used to deceive or defraud (a product image stolen from a brand website used to sell illicit goods on an e-commerce marketplace). What is needed is an ecosystem of authenticity for all digital media. One that offers the provenance of content and the context in which it was intended to be used—the viewer can then determine the trustworthiness of the digital media," Ken Sickles, chief product officer for digital watermarking company Digimarc, told Lifewire via email.

High Water Mark

The main problem with watermarking is that it only works on images that have been watermarked. That's pretty obvious, but it's also the essential takeaway here. If you want to create a deep fake photo of a politician in a dirty election battle, just use an AI image creation service that doesn't watermark its output.

Another current problem is that everybody is developing their own AI image-marking standards. Amazon, Google, Inflection, Meta, OpenAI, and more are all working on various AI safety solutions. In an interview with The Verge, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis expressed a hope that Google's SynthID might become an internet standard, but of course, so do the bosses of all those other Big Tech AI departments.

Let's add another complication. C2PA uses cryptography to embed a kind of "nutrition label" into AI-generated works. These tag files with the who, what, and where of the file's origin, allowing its origin to be determined. C2PA was created by Adobe, Arm, Intel, Microsoft, and Truepic, and the project now has over 1,500 companies affiliated with it, including Nikon, the BBC, and Sony. Stock photography service Shutterstock has announced its intention to use C2PA.

Currently, C2PA looks more likely to become a standard than yet another short-lived Google side project, which would be a great advantage. If C2PA becomes as ubiquitous as the JPG format, for example, anyone could open any image in any app and be able to see its provenance data.

Universal Watermarking

For any kind of watermarking or labeling to work, it needs to be universal. Every AI image generator would have to embed its detection system into every file it generated. And it needs to be international, which seems unlikely. Governments with bad intentions would surely make these tools available to people in other countries, for example.

Speaking of governments, the only way to reach any kind of useful critical mass for these systems is to make them compulsory. The cynical amongst you might argue that the reason for the explosion in AI-marking tools is precisely to avoid the government getting more involved.

The good news is, there is precedent for this kind of thing. Take a dollar bill, scan it, and try to print a copy. You probably won't be able to, thanks to the Counterfeit Deterrence System (CDS), which apparently detects—yes—a digital watermark on the bill. This system is implemented by Adobe in its Photoshop software, among others.

Watermarked and non-watermarked comparisons. Google

Another, perhaps better, example is the EURion constellation, a pattern of five rings that can be incorporated into documents to block copying via detectors in software and photocopiers.

Back in the AI image world, things are moving fast, and the rush to make detectable AI may have some beneficial side effects. For example, C2PA could be used by human creators to embed their own copyright information into their creations. Yes, we've been able to add copyright info to our digital images since forever, but it's easily ignored or stripped out.

C2PA cryptographically binds its labels to the pixels of the image, making it much harder to remove. If nothing else, it could be a way for humans to tell Big AI that we don't want our creations fed into their machine-learning models.