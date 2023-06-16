Google Sues Alleged Scam Artist for Posting Over 14,000 Fake Consumer Reviewers

Google has initiated a lawsuit against an alleged scammer accused of posting more than 350 fraudulent business reviews and 14,000 general reviews, all to manipulate consumers.

Google says they are filing this consumer protection lawsuit as an opening salvo in a war against scammers, noting they hope the lawsuit helps to "put an end to these types of malicious schemes." The scammer is alleged to have not only posted those fake reviews but also used them to steal consumer information and sell it to the highest bidder.

Firmbee / Unsplash.

Google detected and removed the deceptive content but initiated the lawsuit to stop the bad actor from scamming other platforms in an attempt to protect the millions upon millions of daily users. To that end, the company notes a survey conducted by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) suggests consumers waste an average of $125 each year due to inaccurate and misleading product and business reviews.

Though this is a big step in the search giant’s never-ending fight against scammers, it has found some success in recent years. The company says they closely monitor fraudulent content, protecting more than 185,000 businesses from abuse in 2022. Google also says it stopped 20 million attempts to create fake business profiles in 2022 due to new technologies and processes.

Though these technologies and processes are proprietary—this is Google, after all—the company is sharing insights with the FTC in order to tackle “deceptive endorsements globally.” It also promises further proactive litigation.