Google Street View Gets Cute New Cameras and More

It's the 15th anniversary of Google Street View and to celebrate, the Maps mobile app will be getting a time capsule feature of sorts.

The new feature, which is available on Android and iOS, allows you to view images taken in Street View as far back as 2007, the year the service launched. Google also revealed a new Street View camera, which is lighter than previous models, and new photo collections for famous places around the world.

Google

To access the feature, you'll need first to tap the image to get location details, then you can use the 'See more dates' option to see archived images of that location.

Street View was first available in New York City, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Miami, and Denver with Los Angeles soon after. These cities will have images as far back as 2007, but for other locations, the oldest archived image is dependent on when Google took the first picture in that area.

Google also revealed its new, more compact Street View camera. Not much is known about the camera system other than it weighs less than 15 pounds and comes with laser scanners for highly detailed images. In the images released, the camera almost looks like a cute little robot.

Google

And the final anniversary gift is 15 new photo collections from around the world. The collections include a series of images taken from the top of the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates and the Duomo in Milan, Italy.