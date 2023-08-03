Google Search Improves Private Info Removal, Adds Explicit Image Protection

Removing your personal details from Google search results is about to get a lot easier.

Google is primed to release improved privacy tools to give you more control over your personal information and potentially problematic search results.

Google launched its personal information removal tools in 2022, but the company is now working on a few changes that will make removing your personal information easier—and give you a bit more agency. Similarly, SafeSearch will soon offer more options for your family from accidentally viewing "explicit imagery."

Westend61 / Getty Images

'Results about you' was intended to make requesting the removal of personal information from search results easier, but Google didn't think it was easy enough. The privacy tool is getting a bit of a makeover with an updated dashboard that will keep you updated on any new results containing your personal info (i.e., address, email, or phone number). And whenever that info appears, you'll have the option to request its removal (from the search results, not the source) from directly within the tool itself.

Some policies surrounding 'Results about you' are also being adjusted. Previously, Google's criteria centered around personal information posted without consent. With the expanded guidelines, personal info you may have posted intentionally (but now want removed) will also be considered for removal. Though Google clarified that this updated policy won't apply to information you're commercializing, so if you want it removed, you'll have to take care of that first.

Google

Inadvertently stumbling onto explicit imagery you'd rather avoid—or you'd rather your family avoid—is also on Google's docket with an upcoming SafeSearch addition. Once the option goes liveyou canto have Google automatically blur certain types of images (adult-oriented or graphic, for example) in search results. On top of that, parental control management tools are being made easier to find. Google said you can search for various parental control terms and phrases to pull up the necessary details.

The updated 'Results about you' tool is expected to roll out over the next several days, starting in the US and using English (with more languages and regions planned "soon"). SafeSearch's photo blurring is set to roll out globally later this month, while easier-to-find parental controls are available now via Google search.