Google's Pixel Fold Finally Revealed

Google has confirmed the Pixel Fold, its new foldable smartphone, with more details expected to be revealed next week.

After much speculation and many rumors, the Pixel Fold has finally been officially revealed. Google confirmed the existence of the foldable phone via a tweet from the Made By Google Twitter account, with the promise of more information to come.

A brief video in the announcement showcases the Pixel Fold from a few different angles, where various elements like the camera bump, outer screen, and larger inner screen can be spotted. It also appears as though large widgets will be on offer, likely due to the increased screen real estate of the (rumored) 7.6-inch display.

Other (currently unverified) specs include a 120Hz refresh rate for both the inner and outer screens, 12GB of RAM, the use of Google's Tensor G2 chipset, and a 4821 mAh battery. The Pixel Fold is also believed to come with a 48 MP main camera with 5x optical (and up to 20x digital) zoom and a 10.8 MP ultrawide, along with 9.5 MP outer and 8 MP inner selfie cameras,

The Pixel Fold is "coming soon," though Google admits in the fine print that the device hasn't received FCC authorization yet. Full details are still unknown but Google is teasing more information during its Google I/O presentation, scheduled for 1 pm ET (10 am PT) Wednesday, May 10th. Though tech writer Jon Prosser has said that the Pixel Fold will release Tuesday, June 27th. You can also sign up for email updates directly through Google.