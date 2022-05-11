Google's New Pixel Buds Pro get Multiple Modes

Google's new Pixel Buds Pro earbuds were announced during the tech giant's I/O 2022 conference on Wednesday, with features for audiophiles and athletes alike.

Packed in a tiny form factor sit customized speakers and a 6-core audio chip running Google's own algorithm. The Pixel Buds Pro have features like Multipoint connectivity to allow easy switching between different devices) and active noise cancellation (ANC), a first for the Pixel Buds line.

Google

The Pixel Buds Pro offer multiple methods of controlling sound, like Silent Seal which works with ANC to shut off the outside world even if the tips don't fully fit in your ear. There are also built-in sensors to measure ear pressure so the devices sit comfortably. Google's also offering Volume EQ to actively adjust volume and maintain a balanced sound no matter your environment. Google says that spatial audio will be supported in the future, but didn't give a set date as to when.



Other features include Transparency Mode to allow ambient noise so you can hear the outside world and a water resistance rating of IPX4. The case itself has a rating of IPX2. This rating means they handle a few splashes of water, but can't survive being submerged.

Google

On a single charge, the Pixel Buds Pro can last up to 11 hours straight or seven hours if you have Active Noise Cancellation activated. The company also mentioned you can use Find My Device to locate misplaced Pixel Buds, even if you lose just one.

The Pixel Buds Pro will be available in four colors with a two-tone design: Coral pink, Lemongrass yellow, Fog blue, and Charcoal. They'll be available for pre-order on July 21 for $199.