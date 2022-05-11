Google's New Mid-Range Pixel 6a Has Higher-End Features

During its I/O 2022 conference Wednesday, Google revealed its upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 6a, which is similar in size to the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6a has the same two-tone look, camera bar, and 6.1-inch display housed in a recycled aluminum frame as its predecessor, the Pixel 6. This new device also features Google's mobile chip, Tensor, Real Tone to have the camera accurately display skin tones, and the Magic Eraser editing tool.

Google

Google's mobile chip, Tensor, has advanced machine learning capabilities to provide fast language translation, accurate speech recognition, and enhanced photo quality. The Tensor chip also houses the Titan M2 security chip to protect your sensitive data against cyberattacks. The 6a, essentially, has the same power as its fancier brethren, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Google says the Pixel 6a's battery can last up to 72 hours on a single charge in Extreme Battery Saver mode, which the company says is a first for a Pixel phone. It also has a Motion Mode for videos that allows the camera to take high-definition pictures even if the subject is in motion and video at 4K and 60 FPS.

Real Tone will ensure the Pixel 6a's camera captures the nuances of darker skin tones; a feature also available on the base Pixel 6 and Pro models. Magic Eraser is an editing tool that can do away with distracting objects in a photo.

Google

The Pixel 6Aa($449) will be able in three colors: Chalk, Charcoal, and a Sage green. Pre-orders open on July 21, 2022 before launching officially on July 28.