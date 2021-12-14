Google Pushes Critical Security Patch for Chrome

As one of the world’s most popular web browsers, Google Chrome is no stranger to hackers trying to exploit vulnerabilities in the code, and it looks like they just found another one.

The company just announced that Chrome has fallen victim to a zero-day attack, meaning hackers have taken advantage of a security lapse before a fix could be released, as reported by an official security warning.

Firmbee

The bad news? This is extremely dangerous for all Chrome users and impacts Windows, Mac, and Linux browsers. The good news? Google is rolling out a security patch beginning today.

The company pushed out Chrome 96.0.4664.110 worldwide in the Stable Desktop channel, so check your settings to see if it is available. The most recent update addresses the aforementioned critical security risk and several smaller, yet still dangerous, threats.

A full list of changes in the build is available. It is also important to note that Google wrote, "Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix." This is to prevent any additional information from being misused by bad actors.

It could be a week or two before the update rolls out to all Google Chrome users worldwide. This is the 16th zero-day patch released this year.