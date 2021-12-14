News > Internet & Security Google Pushes Critical Security Patch for Chrome Patches a dangerous exploit By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 14, 2021 12:16PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More As one of the world’s most popular web browsers, Google Chrome is no stranger to hackers trying to exploit vulnerabilities in the code, and it looks like they just found another one. The company just announced that Chrome has fallen victim to a zero-day attack, meaning hackers have taken advantage of a security lapse before a fix could be released, as reported by an official security warning. Firmbee The bad news? This is extremely dangerous for all Chrome users and impacts Windows, Mac, and Linux browsers. The good news? Google is rolling out a security patch beginning today. The company pushed out Chrome 96.0.4664.110 worldwide in the Stable Desktop channel, so check your settings to see if it is available. The most recent update addresses the aforementioned critical security risk and several smaller, yet still dangerous, threats. A full list of changes in the build is available. It is also important to note that Google wrote, "Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix." This is to prevent any additional information from being misused by bad actors. It could be a week or two before the update rolls out to all Google Chrome users worldwide. This is the 16th zero-day patch released this year. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit