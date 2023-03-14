News > Software & Apps Google Preps New Generative AI Tools For Workspace Apps Like Gmail and Docs The bots will proofread, rewrite, summarize, and more By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 12:57PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Never to be outdone by the pace of change, Google is stuffing its various Workspace apps with generative artificial intelligence (AI) to bring new features to the user base. The generative AI tools are being added to Docs, Gmail, Sheets, Slides, Chat, and Meet to serve various purposes. For instance, Google Slides will now auto-generate images, audio, and video to accompany slideshows when requested, all instigated by a handful of text prompts. Google Gmail and Google Docs are perhaps the most commonly used Workspace apps, and they are getting a ton of new AI-assisted features. Google's proprietary language model (LaMDA 2) will be able to draft new emails, reply to outstanding messages, quickly summarize lengthy correspondences, and prioritize your inbox, among other tasks. Learn more about Google's proprietary language model, LaMDA 2 On the Docs side of things, these tools will proofread documents for errors, write documents from scratch given several prompts, and rewrite pre-existing documents. Google also says the AI will help you "brainstorm" new document ideas. Just type a topic you want to write about and let the collaboration begin. The updated Google Meets uses AI to automatically generate meeting notes and unique video backgrounds, adding some spice to that daily group video call. Google says these generative AI features will continue improving as more people use them. With that in mind, the tools are rolling out in beta form this month to those enrolled in the company’s trusted tester program. After that, they will become available to consumers, businesses, and educational institutions worldwide. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit