Google Play Games to Bring Android Favorites to the PC

If you've ever played something on an Android device that you wished you could play on your PC instead, you won't have to wait for much longer for it to be possible.

It was revealed during The Game Awards that Google Play Games is now bound for Windows machines. According to the announcement, Google Play Games plans to expand its reach in 2022, letting you seamlessly switch between Android and PC desktop/laptop devices.

While Google hasn't revealed any concrete details about the new PC app, it's likely to be similar to the Play Games app that's already available for Android devices. Meaning you can save your progress on an Android tablet, then pick up where you left off on your computer.

Other features like gameplay recording, or the Instant Play button for immediately jumping into a game with no downloading, have not been confirmed (or denied) for the PC version of the app

According to 9to5Google, Google Play Games will be available for Windows 10 and later, though the exact specs for the app or any of the games are still unknown.

Google also plans to use the new PC app to distribute games that will run on Windows, in addition to its own Android games. So you should be able to download and purchase games to play on your Android device (that can be played on your PC), or vice-versa.

As of this writing Google Play Games for the PC is slated for release sometime in 2022—no other specific dates or details have been revealed yet.