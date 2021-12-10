News > Gaming Google Play Games to Bring Android Favorites to the PC Available for Windows 10 and later, starting sometime in 2022 By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 10, 2021 12:47PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More If you've ever played something on an Android device that you wished you could play on your PC instead, you won't have to wait for much longer for it to be possible. It was revealed during The Game Awards that Google Play Games is now bound for Windows machines. According to the announcement, Google Play Games plans to expand its reach in 2022, letting you seamlessly switch between Android and PC desktop/laptop devices. Attendees at the Google Play 'Change the Game' VIP event at E3 in 2018. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images While Google hasn't revealed any concrete details about the new PC app, it's likely to be similar to the Play Games app that's already available for Android devices. Meaning you can save your progress on an Android tablet, then pick up where you left off on your computer. Other features like gameplay recording, or the Instant Play button for immediately jumping into a game with no downloading, have not been confirmed (or denied) for the PC version of the app According to 9to5Google, Google Play Games will be available for Windows 10 and later, though the exact specs for the app or any of the games are still unknown. Google Google also plans to use the new PC app to distribute games that will run on Windows, in addition to its own Android games. So you should be able to download and purchase games to play on your Android device (that can be played on your PC), or vice-versa. As of this writing Google Play Games for the PC is slated for release sometime in 2022—no other specific dates or details have been revealed yet. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit