Google Pixel Phone's Best Feature Is Bound for Android and iOS

Android and iOS users will soon have access to one of the Pixel phone’s major selling points.

The company just announced that the photo-editing tool Magic Eraser is rolling out now to iOS and standard Android users, with a slight caveat. You have to be enrolled with the company’s Google One subscription service to unlock the upgrade.

Google

Google One expands cloud storage levels across the company’s entire ecosystem and allows access to helpful photo tools that now include Magic Eraser.

For the uninitiated, Magic Eraser is primarily a tool to eliminate unwanted objects in a given photo. It uses a series of AI-enhanced algorithms to, for instance, erase a shirtless man photobombing an engagement photo. The tool can also camouflage objects in photos to help them blend in with the surroundings.

Google is also rolling out some other photo-editing tools for Google One members across all smartphone platforms. There is a new HDR effect for quick video enhancements and a newly-updated collage editor. The company has added a bunch of new collage styles and templates to allow for unique designs.

These features are starting to roll out today to all Google One members, no matter the smartphone platform, but it may take several days for the update to reach your specific phone. To entice new users, the company is now offering a one month free trial for Google One, though cost specifics after the trial depend on the tier you sign up for.