Google Shares a Preview of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The timing is a little suspect, especially since Made by Google is still a ways off, but the company is already showing off the next iteration of the Pixel phone.

Google has shared an official sneak peek of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro ahead of its Made by Google event next month.

Over on YouTube, the company uploaded a brief, 23-second clip showcasing the two phones from nearly every angle. On the Google Store, meanwhile, the company has launched a new dedicated landing page that happens to include a photo of the Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 in 'Porcelain' and 'Coral' colorways. Google

After too many leaks to count, including some self-inflicted ones, the video confirms some of the pre-release information that has been floating around the internet for months. For instance, we now know for certain Google will offer at least the Pixel 8 Pro in a 'Porcelain' colorway. Additionally, the video appears to confirm the Pixel 8 will feature a smaller display than the 6.3-inch one found on the Pixel 7.

What the clip doesn't show is the front of either the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, so, at least for the time being, it's not possible to confirm if the company's new flagship will feature a flat display as has been frequently rumored in recent weeks. Google also stops short of providing specifics about the internals of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but it does share one interesting clue. "Meet the new Pixel phones, featuring the most advanced Pixel cameras yet and Google AI to help you do more, even faster," the company writes on its storefront.

Google is no stranger to revealing new devices ahead of their official announcement date. Back in 2019, the company took the unprecedented step of showing off the Pixel 4 on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of launch after leaked information about that phone kept finding its way online. The timing of the reveal is notable for a couple of reasons. It comes nearly a month before Google is scheduled to announce its full fall 2023 hardware lineup on October 4. More importantly, the video arrives less than a week before Apple will announce its latest iPhones.