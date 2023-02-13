Mobile Phones > Google Google Pixel 8: News and Expected Price, Release Date, Specs; and More Rumors The 2023 Pixel 8 Pro should introduce the Tensor G3 processor By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the SVP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 13, 2023 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Release Date Estimate Price Rumors Pre-Order Information Possible Features & Specs The Latest News We believe the Google Pixel 8 will be released later this year and we expect to be powered by a third generation of the Tensor processor. Details are scarce because the Pixel 8 hasn't been announced yet, so other than the rough idea of timing and the processor, the only additional bit we're read is a rumor the entry-level model is to be smaller than last year's, while the Pixel 8 Pro is said to resemble the Pixel 7 Pro. When Will the Pixel 8 Be Released? Google unveils a new flagship smartphone every year. A-series models aside, every single Pixel ever released has arrived in the fall. It's safe to assume we'll see the same trend repeated this year. Lifewire's Release Date Estimate Look for the Pixel 8 in September or October 2023. Its release will likely roughly follow the footsteps of the Pixel 7, which arrived in October last year. Pixel 8 Price Rumors As in previous years, Google will probably release two phones: the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8. Based on last year's prices, this is how the company might price these phones: Pixel 8 Pro (512 GB) — $1099Pixel 8 Pro (256 GB) — $999Pixel 8 Pro (128 GB) — $899Pixel 8 (256 GB) — $699Pixel 8 (128 GB) — $599 However, inflation and unexpected hardware features could bump those prices a bit. Pre-Order Information Pre-ordering will commence after the Pixel 8 announcement. You'll be able to visit the Google Pixel Phones page on the Google Store for all the details. Pixel 8 Features and Specs Late 2023 is still a ways away, and Google hasn't confirmed anything about this phone. Nevertheless, these are the features and hardware we assume will make it into the Pixel 8, gathered from rumors and general expectations: Upgraded processor: Tensor G3, code-named Zuma, will power the Pixel 8. One rumor says it'll have the same modem as the G2, but that's all we know right now. Smaller size: The Pixel 8 Pro is said to have a similar display and general overall size as the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 8, however, will reportedly resemble a slightly shrunken Pixel 7. The screen resolutions will be slightly reduced: 2822x1344 and 2268x1080, respectively. Staggered HDR: According to leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, this "allows capturing different exposures at the same time, using the same pixels," which in turn, "allows achieving the same effect as regular HDR but without the increased capture time or chance at the photos being blurry because of misalignment of frames caused by movement." Android 14: The OS is rumored to include support for app cloning, a Fast Pair toggle, better security for sideloading, and more. The Pixel 8 will likely stay with the same amount of RAM as the Pixel 7 family: 8 GB for the Pixel 8 and 12 GB for the Pixel 8 Pro. We think the battery capacity will also remain unchanged. The Pixel 7 Pro comes with a telephoto camera, which will no doubt return this year, though we hope to see it in the standard model, too. This page is continually updated as we learn more about this phone. Below are some expected specs, but check back later for the full list as new rumors come in. Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 Specs (Rumored) Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 8 Display: 2822x1344 resolution 2268x1080 resolution RAM: 12 GB 8 GB Processor: Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G3 Storage: 128/256/512 GB 128/256 GB Video: Up to 4K at 60 FPS Up to 4K at 60 FPS Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E; 5G Wi-Fi 6E; 5G Battery: 5000 mAh 4335 mAh Charging: Fast wireless charging / USB-C charger Fast wireless charging / USB-C charger OS: Android 14 Android 14 The Latest News About the Pixel 8 You can get more smartphone news from Lifewire, but here are other related stories and some rumors we've found about the Google Pixel 8 specifically: This New Android 14 Feature May be Meant for the Pixel 8 First Apparent Leaks of Pixel 8 Series Show Codenames, Some Expected Specs Google Phones: A Look at the Pixel Line Was this page helpful? 