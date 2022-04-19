Google Pixel 7: Price, Release Date, Specs, News, and Rumors

The Pixel 7 will likely arrive this year to follow Google's year-after-year upgrade of its smartphone line. Despite no official word from Google about a new phone, the few rumors we're hearing aren't surprises: this phone will introduce a new Tensor processor; otherwise, expect the same general design as the 2021 Pixel, 5G support, and an under-display fingerprint reader.

When Will the Pixel 7 Be Released?

For several years now, Google has used a Fall event to announce a new Pixel. We expect the same schedule this year. For reference, the Pixel 6 was announced in October 2021, and the Pixel 5 was revealed in September 2020.



Avid leaker Jon Prosser, who accurately predicts lots of features and release dates in the tech world, says the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will launch in October. There's no word yet on the possibility of a Pixel 7a, but we'll keep an eye out for it.

Release Date Estimate We'll use Google's historical release habits to assume the Pixel 7 will arrive in October of this year.

Pixel 7 Price Rumors

Many variables determine the price a company sets for a new phone, from the storage capacity options or screen size, to brand-new hardware. We know the entry-level Pixel 7 is said to have the same screen size as the Pixel 5a, but because it'll have improvements over the 5a, it's not a pricing formula we can use.

The expectation right now is we'll see a similar pricing structure as the Pixel 6 ($599) and Pixel 6 Pro ($899). While the Pixel 5 was a bit higher at $699, we don't expect this trend to continue downward every year, but we do expect overall cheaper prices than competitors Samsung and Apple.

Pre-Order Information

Like we saw with last year's Pixel, the Pixel 7 will probably be available for pre-ordering for around a week after it's first announced. We'll include the pre-order link here once it becomes available.

Pixel 7 Features

Android 13 will be available ahead of the Pixel 7 release, so all the changes we expect in the Android OS will arrive with the phone at launch.

These are things like Foreground Services Task Manager which will let you better manage running services, an easier-to-use QR code reader, 24-hour battery usage alerts, and additional advanced privacy controls.

Here's where you can read all about what's coming to Android 13.



Pixel 7 Specs and Hardware

Google introduced the Tensor processor in the Pixel 6. It brought with it a handful of new capabilities and lower power consumption. The online gossip this year predicts a 2nd-gen Tensor, possibly codenamed “Cheetah” and “Panther," for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, so we expect to see capabilities like new camera experiences and machine learning applications advertised this year.



Ross Young has details on the phone's screen size. Instead of increasing year after year like we've seen since the 2017 Pixel, he reports that the Pixel 7 will drop down to 6.3 inches, the same size as the 2021 Pixel 5a. The Pro model will reportedly have the same screen size as the Pixel 6 Pro: 6.7 inches.



Young also thinks the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 120Hz refresh rate with LTPO, just like the Pixel 6 Pro. Also resembling the previous lineup, the Pixel 7 probably won't bring back Face Unlock.



The website MyDrive has a render of the Pixel 7 in light blue. The rear camera bump in those images resembles the Pixel 6's in some ways, but don't get too excited, because we have no idea if this is an accurate representation of the phone or how they obtained knowledge the phone will come in this color. In fact, tipster Yogesh Brar says we shouldn't expect any major camera hardware changes this year.

Steve H.McFly is another source with renders, and his are a bit more reliable than MyDrive's—you can take a look at those pictures below. The source mentioned in Steve's tweet backs Young's screen size estimate, claiming that the Pixel 7 Pro will "sport a 6.7 to 6.8-inch curved display with a single punch-hole selfie camera."

According to Smartprix, the phone will be a little slimmer than the S22 Ultra: 8.7mm vs the S22's 8.9mm thickness. The approximate dimensions are 163×76.6×8.7mm for the Pixel 7 Pro, and 55.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm for the Pixel 7. There's a lot more information you can dig into, including renders of every angle of the phone, if you follow that link.

Some other changes possibly arriving this year include a more reliable fingerprint scanner and faster charging—since the Pixel 6's slow charging has been an annoyance for some.