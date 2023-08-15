Google Brings an AI-Powered Scrapbook of Your Favorite Images to Photos

Don't let your photos languish on your camera roll. Google's new feature lets you share them with style.

Google Photos is about to get a small but impactful redesign.

Starting today, Photos users in the US will see a dedicated "Memories" tab along the bottom of the app's interface. Where Photos previously surfaced old images and videos at the top of the app using a Stories-like format reminiscent of Instagram, Google now intends to showcase your most memorable captures through a scrapbook-like interface. As before, Photos will organize groups of photos and videos by date, with events like trips and birthdays automatically showing up in the new timeline. Tapping a memory allows you to see all the captures associated with it, as well as watch a curated slideshow.

Google Photos Memories. Google / Rawpixel / Mockup Photos

"You can choose to save your favorite memories to your Memories view or create your own from scratch. The Memories view also lets you easily add or remove specific photos and videos that show up and hide memories altogether," Brandon Im, senior product manager for Google Photos, wrote in the company's announcement.

Sharing is a big part of the new experience, with access to the share sheet never more than a tap away. What's more, you can invite friends and family to contribute their favorite shots to a collection. In the coming weeks, Google also plans to introduce a feature that will allow Photos users to turn their favorite memories into videos, an addition the company says should make it easier to share a group of photos on social media.

Google Photos on a smartphone. Jakob Owens / Unsplash

Alongside the redesigned tab, Google is also releasing an experimental feature. As Photos generates new memories, generative AI will suggest titles for the collections when you go to rename them. When you first use the feature, you will see three suggestions, with the option to ask for more.

An 'Add hint' option allows you to provide the software with a prompt if it's missing the mark with its titles. "We know this feature won't always get things right, so your feedback will help improve the suggestions over time," wrote Im, adding that the feature is currently only available to select accounts in the US but will be rolling out globally in the coming months.