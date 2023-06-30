How Google Perspectives Could Make Your Search Results More Accurate

Google is releasing a new search function that pulls information from social media.

The Perspectives tool could offer new perspectives to users.

Some critics say Perspectives focuses on popularity rather than quality.

Google Perspectives, a new social media search function, could soon get you better results when looking for the answers to tricky questions online.

The new Perspectives tab in Search will offer answers to queries based on user-generated content from sites such as YouTube and Reddit. Experts say the option could cut down on some unnecessary search steps and give users a broader perspective.

"The new Perspectives tab is going to help improve the search experience by bringing the results the vast majority of searchers are looking for to the search engine results page," tech expert Joe Karasin told Lifewire in an email interview. "A more recent trend has been for users to add 'Reddit' to the end of their search query or go directly to TikTok or YouTube and look for answers to the questions they have. This trend has been so persistent that many are calling TikTok a search engine, and YouTube has been classified as one for several years now."

New Perspectives

The new Perspectives tab offers a filter that appears at the top of search results. When you tap the filter, you can see videos, images, and posts that people have posted on social media.

"Let’s say you’re moving across the country, and you don’t know anyone who lives there yet,” Lauren Clark, a product manager for Google Search, wrote on the company’s website. “You search for 'how to make friends in a new city' and tap the Perspectives filter, which shows you a page of results with advice from other people, like personal stories told through video or tips from commenters in a forum thread.”

While Google is currently the top search engine, the way it functions today hides many voices that can help make decisions, tech commentator Justin Nerdrum pointed out in an email to Lifewire. For example, If you were to type in the best dog vet in Houston, the results would give you Yelp, top blocks, and business profiles. But, he said, Google often doesn’t provide a voice for many users.

"Currently, people go to TikTok to get a short video answer to their question, and TikTok is quickly picking up steam,” he added. “Google launching Perspectives unhides voices from multiple platforms that would otherwise be hidden. Keeping users on their site rather than using a competitor to get the answer.”

The way Google currently works is, to rank for subjects, you have a voice in the results you need to be a well-established blog or outlet, Nerdrum said. So, you need experience in writing to rank, while actual experience in the subject matter is hidden pages deep.

It is possible that this will make search better for some people, but it is also silo-ing users quite considerably by picking a small selection of sites and elevating them above others.

"You end up getting your answers from an SEO-optimized article rather than from those who have done 'the work' for years,” he added.

Popularity and Perspectives

Despite its seeming utility, not everyone is a fan of Google's Perspectives. User Bryan Clayton said in an email to Lifewire that the feature might not revolutionize search experiences as much as promised.

"I've tested this feature, and based on my results, the majority of the general user base might not explore the new 'Perspectives' tab, largely sticking to the familiar format of Google search they're accustomed to," he said. "Think about it: your mother or grandmother, like many average users, probably won't change their search habits dramatically just because of the introduction of a new tab."

Searching only select social media won't necessarily improve quality, some observers say. Joshua Long, head of communications for the search engine Mojeek, noted in an email to Lifewire that it has become a meme that adding "Reddit" to the end of your Google searches improves their quality.

"It is possible that this will make search better for some people, but it is also silo-ing users quite considerably by picking a small selection of sites and elevating them above others," he added. "Picking winners based upon their popularity rather than delivering results based upon their quality and relevance."

As an alternative to Perspectives, Long touted Mojeek's tool called Focus, which allows you to build a list of sites to search across.

Focus, Long said, "allows people to make up their own mind about the sites they'd like to search across, building search tools for their own purposes."