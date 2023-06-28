Why Human Answers Are Better Than Regular Search Engine Results

Google's new Perspectives search offers results from real people.

Get results from Reddit, Quora, YouTube, forums, and message boards.

It's like Google's skipping all the SEO nonsense for you.

Internet search. Manuel Breva Colmeiro / Getty Images

If you want a proper answer to a question, add "reddit" to the end of your search query to get a human answer. Google's new Perspectives is that, only without the Reddit part.

The first few pages of Google search results are an SEO-clogged mess, a list of links to websites designed to rank high on Google, not to actually be useful to anybody. Search engine optimization has ruined search, and it seems like Google is admitting defeat by offering up answers from humans instead.

"Search engines usually try to generalize their results to account for a variety of different related search terms. This is a great way to help people in the direction of useful general information, but it really breaks down in the face of a complex, context-specific question," Ben Michael, attorney at Michael and Associates, told Lifewire via email.

"If you want to, say, find an overview of how to use a piece of software, Google is great. If you want to know why that piece of software crashes when you perform X function on Y operating system, you'll either have to read the whole manual and become an expert or ask someone for help."

MESS-E-O

Most of Google's top search results are SEO garbage. SEO, or Search Engine Optimization, is the dark art of gaming Google. The idea is to get onto that first page of results for a given search engine (in this case, Google), no matter what. Did you ever search for a recipe, click on a link, and have to pick through some absurdly-long blog-post musing about it before you get to the actual recipe? That's SEO.

Let's look at an example of how self-serving SEO is. When I asked for comments on why human-powered results are better than SEO trash, I got—of course—plenty of answers from SEO people hoping to get their websites linked in this article (links from high-ranking sites are SEO gold). And many of those SEO folks are happy to throw their own industry under the bus just to get that link. Here's tech CEO Nikita Sherbina, who told me that he has "a passion for digital marketing and SEO."

"The results from real humans in forums and on Reddit are often perceived as better because they provide direct, unfiltered answers based on personal experiences and opinions. They prioritize usefulness over SEO optimization," Sherbina told Lifewire via email.

People Powered Perspectives

Perspectives, launching Friday, puts a new tab at the top of Google's search results. Behind that tab are results culled from social media, internet forums, Q&A sites, and discussion boards—videos, Quora posts, Reddit threads, and so on. In short, it's the stuff you already skip over the SEO-bloated nonsense to find, only now Google has filtered it for you.

It's a welcome addition, especially as the previous-best way to get relevant results—appending "reddit" to the end of every search—is now broken thanks to the ongoing efforts of Reddit's CEO Steve Hoffman to ruin the site the way Elon Musk has ruined Twitter.

So what makes these crowd-sourced results better? To answer that, let's think about it from the other direction. If you spend any time on internet forums, message boards, or places like Mastodon, you'll know that people discuss a lot of things, offer a lot of opinions, and ask and answer a lot of questions.

Google search engine page with search results displayed. Oleksiy Maksymenko / Getty Images

These venues are almost all very specialized. An internet forum dedicated to one brand of musical instruments, for example, or a subreddit devoted entirely to the art of extremely-tidy data center cables. When a member of a community like that takes the time to answer a question, you already know that it will have some substance.

"When a human bothers to answer a query online, they are either hugely experienced to answer, or they are genuinely passionate about the subject (preferably both). For me, it comes down to trust,"Joshua Wood, CEO and founder of tech hospitality company and event listing site Bloc told Lifewire via email.

As these SEO-first websites get even worse—they are now being generated by AI—the value of Perspectives will just increase. Until the SEO folks figure out how to game that, too.