Google One Members Now Have Free VPN Access and Dark Web Monitoring

More security options are being made available for Google One users via dark web monitoring and VPN access.

Google One, Google's cloud storage subscription service, is receiving some additional security perks across most of its membership plans. These additions include VPN access at no extra cost and a new way to keep track of where your personal information ends up online.

Google

VPN by Google One was previously included with the Premium subscription tier (along with other benefits) but is now part of the Basic and Standard plans as well. As with VPNs in general, this means an added layer of protection for your internet activities via a hidden IP address and keeping your identity shielded from trackers. All countries that currently support VPN by Google One are included, and you can share access with up to five more users if you all share the same Google One account.

Google

The new "dark web report," on the other hand, allows you to choose what personal information to keep an eye out for. When turned on and set up, it will scan through known dark web locations for the information you select, and if it finds anything you'll receive a notification along with a suggested course of action. It's worth keeping in mind that the feature does not actively protect your information from the dark web—it just helps you check to see if it's being shared there.

Complementary VPN access is available now for all paid Google One subscription plans (on Android, Windows, iOS, and Mac), priced between $1.99 per month up to $9.99 per month. Dark web reports are beginning to roll out now for all plans and should finish over the next few weeks, with availability limited to the US.